Ashton Kutcher Made Wildly Inappropriate Comments About Underage Disney Star

After he and his wife wrote letters supporting That 70’s Show (1998-2006) co-star Danny Masterson, Ashton Kutcher is under further fire after inappropriate clips resurfaced of the actor.

After making his debut as Kelso in That ’70s Show, Ashton Kutcher has remained in the pop culture zeitgeist with various films and television series like The Butterfly Effect (2004), Two and a Half Men (2003-2015), and The Ranch (2016-2020). He also briefly appeared as a guest in That ’90s Show (2023), a sequel to the TV series that started it all for him.

However, Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, have been in the news recently for their support of former That ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterson, who was charged with two counts of sexual assault and sentenced to prison for over 30 years. It soon came to light that Kutcher, Kunis, Debra Jo Rupp, and Kurtwood Smith had each written a character letter to the judge to ask for leniency on Masterson’s sentence.

There was an immediate public outcry in response to the four actors’ actions. Kunis and Kutcher soon released an apology video, but it was immediately undermined by the awkwardness of their tone and clips resurfacing of Ashton Kutcher making inappropriate jokes at the expense of an underage Disney Channel star.

Ashton Kutcher Made Awkward Comments About Multiple Underage Actresses

In the wake of the scandal surrounding Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis writing letters of support for Danny Masterson, clips have begun to resurface of the actor making inappropriate comments about underage women. One of these focuses on Hilary Duff, a former Disney child star who was featured in the Lizzie McGuire (2001-2004) series as well as the Disney Channel Original Movie Cadet Kelly (2002).

On his prank show Punk’d (2003-2007), Kutcher had a segment focused on the young actress. During the introduction of said prank, he had an introduction where he made a joke about her age.

“Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire. She also has an album out. She’s going to be in a movie called Cheaper by the Dozen (2003). And she’s one of the girls that we’re all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen Twins.” At the time, Duff was 15 years old, and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen were 17. Kutcher was 25.

A 2003 clip of Ashton Kutcher on 'Punk'd' has resurfaced and it shows the 25 year old Kutcher saying this about 15 year old Hilary Duff: "She's one of the girls that we're all waiting for to turn 18."pic.twitter.com/KjrduXZhiO — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) September 9, 2023

While it was clear that this was made in jest, it doesn’t make it any less uncomfortable. It was made even worse when another clip was posted from his appearance on the Rosie O’Donnell Show (1996-2002) alongside his now-wife Mila Kunis. In the interview, Kunis tells a story about how Kutcher and Danny Masterson made a bet about French kissing Kunis in 1998. She was 14 years old, and Kutcher was 19.

During the interview, Kunis said, “Danny goes to him and goes, ‘Dude, I’ll give you $10 if you French kiss her.'” Although Kunis noted in the clip that he never did it, Ashton Kutcher vehemently claims he did. However, he says she was 15, not 14 at the time. The segment is only made more uncomfortable by the jokes coming from Kutcher and host Rosie O’Donnell.

Here’s another clip Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis in an interview that isn’t restricted. pic.twitter.com/DqEqRT5uNr — 𝘴​᭙​ꫀ​ꫀ𝓽 ​ᥴꪖ𝘳​ꪑ​ꫀꪶ (@SweetCarmel77) September 10, 2023

While these clips feel gross nowadays, this, unfortunately, feels pretty standard for the time. Still, the timing of these clips alongside the letters Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have already begun to damage Kutcher’s image, with many fans calling for the actor to be canceled.

Since neither he, Kunis, or their representatives have commented on the situation, only time will tell how this will further affect them.

