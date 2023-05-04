Topher Grace Releases Ultimate ‘Star Wars’ Cut

In honor of May the Fourth, many fans of the galaxy far, far away are celebrating Star Wars Day in the best way they know how, by watching the nine core movies of the Skywalker Saga. With nine films, that’s a grand total of 25 hours and seven minutes. Needless to say, that’s an enormous view time.

There aren’t enough hours in a day to watch the entirety of the series, so how can fans truly pack them all into one grand and glorious saga? Fortunately for them, Topher Grace of That ’70s Show has the answer.

Star Wars: The Editor Strikes Back

Just like Eric Foreman on That ’70s show, Topher Grace is a giant Star Wars fan and a big name in the fandom community. The actor became something of an urban legend after reportedly cutting down the seven-hour prequel trilogy to just 85 minutes. However, Grace did much more than that when he spliced over 25 hours of the Skywalker Saga, Solo and Rogue One into one five-minute video.

Fan edits of any enormously successful film are something of a taboo to some armchair film buffs, but what Topher Grace has done is truly a Star Wars fan’s dream come true. Even if someone has never seen the series or never even heard the name, this edit is bound to get their attention.

Shared on TikTok by @jasonsolo04, Star Wars: Always is the comprehensive retelling of the entirety of the grand space opera. Spanning multiple movies and covering the entire history of the core franchise, the five minute edit contains everything anyone needs to know about Star Wars before they even press play on the first movie.

While it’s definitely no substitute for any of the cinematic brilliance Lucasfilm and Disney have brought us, the video above serves as the gateway to a galaxy far, far away. What better way to kick off Star Wars Day than with a sampling of the galaxy’s best stories?

How will you celebrate May the Fourth? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!