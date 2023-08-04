Universal’s Upcoming Attraction Set to Leave Competition in the Dust

Universal’s recently released plans for an upcoming attraction continue to prove that the entertainment giant is leaving its competition in the dust.

Florida remains the battleground for Gov. Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World Resort. And while Mickey Mouse fences against the stubborn politician, he is letting his guard down on a critical front, leaving plenty of room for Universal to take the lead in the Sunshine State with breathtaking projects under development and even an all-new theme park.

Yes, The Walt Disney Company is working hard to develop other projects outside Florida. But Universal is going the extra mile, currently developing two all-new theme park experiences in Frisco, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Not to mention the bombshells the company is dropping in Florida.

Inside the Magic has brought you news about a drone show reportedly under development to illuminate the skies above Universal Orlando Resort, new interactive experiences inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, innovative safety measures, new live shows, and more.

But according to a recent report, Universal is not slowing its pace and is currently developing a cutting-edge project that will set the Orlando-based Resort miles ahead of its competition.

Universal Destinations & Experiences recently filed a new patent that aims to improve the re-creation of certain special effects to use in the Parks — specifically, electricity.

The patent, dubbed “Systems and Methods for Providing a Show Effect for an Attraction System,” aims to create realistic electricity special effects using what appears to be a plasma tube that generates electric arcs and a light strip. Additionally, the patent describes “how immersive environments may be created using show components that produce a light show effect such as electricity arcing or plasma generation.”

The developing patent is seemingly planned to be used in an upcoming attraction, possibly in Universal’s Epic Universe. The creation of this new technology could come in response to the harsh criticism Universal has received for leaning heavily into the use of digital screens over practical sets and effects in its attractions.

With the speedy development of Universal’s third theme park in Orlando and the continuous innovations the company is introducing, Universal’s Epic Universe will easily be the most attractive and innovative theme park in America once it opens its gates in 2025.

Which upcoming attraction will Universal’s latest patent be used in? Share your guesses and thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below!