Guests Experience Widespread Sickness at Disney, Universal

Screen-based attractions have been on the rise in the last decade or so between the Universal and Disney theme parks. Part of it is a cost-effective, space-saving strategy, where the Parks can build a “massive” attraction in a smaller space if they don’t have to build out an entire roller coaster track. By using the screens to make riders feel like they’re experiencing a different section of the track, they can utilize the same space for much of the ride while providing a different experience.

Although the screens or the projections often need repair or have technological issues, overall, these types of attractions seem to be gaining favor with theme park developers. However, they’re quickly losing favor with Guests who claim they already feel outdated or don’t take them out of reality enough. With screens now a constant in our day-to-day life, Guests have stated that seeing them in a major theme park doesn’t do enough to make the ride special. Other Guests have more serious complaints than that, though.

Recently, Reddit user u/BaneLover420 took to the social media platform to ask for advice for their dad who suffers from “cyber sickness” while riding screen-based rides like Soarin’, Flight of Passage, or Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. “Soarin used to be his favorite ride but about five years ago he developed this problem and can’t sit still while a screen is moving in front of him,” they say, explaining that those types of rides “trip him out.”

Cyber sickness is similar to, but not quite the same as, motion sickness. Motion sickness is generally when your body feels the motion but can’t see it, so typically car rides, boats, and roller coasters can cause motion sickness. Cyber sickness has come about with the advent of VR, 4K televisions, video games, and similar technology, where a motion is seen but isn’t felt. With both cases, the body and mind can’t comprehend the experiences simultaneously.

Many of the comments under the post suggested using medicine specifically for motion sickness, like dramamine or bonine, while others suggested closing their eyes during certain parts. “A mint in my mouth whilst on a ride to give me a different strong sensory input to focus on,” suggested u/slightlyandco. “My way of dealing with this is to find some non-moving reference point in the room that I can focus on if I start feeling too dizzy. On Star Tours it’s C-3PO in the corner!” u/Careless_Mushroom_74 offered.

Unfortunately, while screen-based attractions aren’t as popular with Guests, they seem to be a favorable option for theme parks and aren’t likely to go away anytime soon. Overall, they’re cheaper and take up less space in the Parks, which is alway a bonus for Park planning. Although the problem isn’t just with theme park rides, it doesn’t seem as though the problem will be going away for quite some time.

