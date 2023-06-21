Animatronics Regain Favorability Among Theme Park Fans

in Theme Parks

Posted on by Jessica Nicole Leave a comment
na'vi river journey animatronic

Credit: Inside the Magic

The Universal Parks have been known for their screen-based attractions for a few years now. Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, The Simpsons Ride, Fast and Furious, and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man are just a few of these attractions found throughout the Universal Parks.

The exterior of The Simpsons Ride at Universal Orlando, which is decorated with lights and carnival games
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Disney has started to follow this trend in recent years, most notably with Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway as well as on a smaller scale via projection-mapped animatronics. Frozen Ever After in EPCOT is one example of using projection mapping, where the bodies are movable animatronics but their faces are animated and projected onto a screen. While it can allow for more expression, it also causes more problems if the technology goes down, including an awkwardly frozen face or no face at all.

Anna and Kristoff animatronics from Frozen Ever After. Anna has no face, leaving a blank screen
Credit: @AshleyLCarter1 on Twitter

Disney fans were worried when it was announced that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure would be using a combination of audio-animatronics and projection mapping for various parts of the attraction. As more rides turn to screens and projection mapping, fans are arguing that not only is it actually starting to date the attractions, but it’s no longer as immersive as it once was.

Elsa animatronic for the all-new World of Frozen expansion at Hong Kong Disneyland puts Disney World to shame
Credit: @hkdlfantasy on Twitter

We spend hours every day staring into a screen, whether that be our phones, computers, or television. VR headsets are becoming commonplace, as is augmented reality. We spend so much of our time surrounded by screens that when faced with them at a theme park, it’s no longer a special experience. Especially as technology improves and screen resolutions and graphics improve, the 3D technology and screens that were once so innovative are quickly becoming old.

A close up of a brick building
Credit: Universal

Audio-animatronics, on the other hand, occupy real time and real space and aren’t necessarily something we encounter on a daily basis. To see a robot move fluidly enough to be mistaken for a person is a feat of technology, especially when we still have older versions to compare it to. In a thread on Twitter, @Pavelwen makes the argument that “Each movement they make, their clothes and hair will crease differently. A screen performance is not unique to your individual memory. It starts, it finishes, always the same.”

lincoln disney animatronic
Credit: Disney

As our everyday technology improves it’s no longer something special we can only find at a major theme park, which makes animatronics so much more special. There’s a timelessness to them even as they age that makes them hold up against other ongoing trends in the theme park industry. Even as screens and projection mapping become the norm, audio-animatronics will still hold their own.

Do you prefer audio-animatronics or screen-projected rides? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Tagged:animatronicsDisney ParksRidesUniversal Parks

Jessica Nicole

Jessica is a former Walt Disney World Cast Member, a major theme park fan, and a nerd at heart. When she's not reading, writing, or planning her next adventure, you can find her watching horror movies or spending time with her family.

Be the first to comment!