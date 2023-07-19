Monstruous Updates Released for Upcoming Universal Park

Universal Orlando Resort has filed for attractive permits to introduce new dining experiences and attractions coming to Epic Universe in 2025.

Epic Universe Coming to Universal Orlando Resort

Dubbed “The Disney Killer,” Epic Universe is gearing up for a grand opening in 2025 with new lands, attractions, Resorts, dining experiences, and so much more. Biorecontruct has released new photos of the construction areas around the Park on Twitter. His coverage of the construction and planning are the best in the business and truly gives fans a glimpse into this new world coming soon to Universal. Some new lands coming to Epic Universe include The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Universal Classic Monsters, How To Train Your Dragon, and more.

Attractions expert Alicia Stella was interviewed about the upcoming theme Park and had this to say about it:

They’ve thought through essentially what they need in place for the next 10 years going forward for an entirely new theme park. – Alicia Stella

Universal also spoke with Orlando’s very own WESH 2 about the Park and shared some incredible and mindblowing details about the construction of the upcoming “Disney Killer.”

Here are the details: As of May 2023:

Epic Universe construction crews have used more than 20,000 tons of steel.

More than 85 buildings have been built.

Over 6,500 miles of cable have been placed across the upcoming Park.

Universal’s own President COO Karen Irwin had this to say about the new theme Park:

Epic Universe is literally bursting out of the ground, and we are looking forward to its opening. This game-changing, world-class theme park will make Universal Orlando a weeklong vacation destination and the place everyone wants to visit while in Central Florida. – Universal President and COO Karen Irwin

As construction continues in Epic Universe Park, more exciting details about permits being filed for upcoming new dining experiences and attractions for this specific land have been released.

New Permits Filed for Universal’s Classic Monsters Land Coming Soon

Alicia Stella, an industry insider and attractions expert, released some exciting and intriguing details surrounding new permits filed for Universal’s new Park coming soon.

New trademarks filed for Epic Universe. THE BURNING BLADE TAVERN expected to be name for windmill-themed restaurant at Universal Monsters area, with THE MANOR STOREHOUSE as possible ride exit shop. VARIOUS EMPORIA and MOONSHIP CHOCOLATES & CELESTIAL SWEETS shops near park entry. pic.twitter.com/4zlMcszPfp — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) July 17, 2023

According to the permits for trademarking filed by Epic Universe, here are some new experiences and attractions allegedly coming to the new Classic Monsters area:

THE BURNING BLADE TAVERN – According to the trademark and rumors, this will be the name for a brand-new windmill-themed restaurant.

THE MANOR STOREHOUSE – possible attractions gift shop exit coming to the same land mentioned above.

VARIOUS EMPORIA – alleged sweet shops coming to the main entrance of the new Universal Classic Monsters Land

MOONSHIP CHOCOLATES & CELESTIAL SWEETS – another alleged sweets shop coming to the entrance to Universal Classic Monsters Land coming to Epic Universe in 2025.

Although these are official trademark filings for the Park, this should still be taken with a grain of salt until official news breaks out from Universal Orlando Resort sometime later next year. Still, the names of these supposed and alleged places will surely pack a spooky and monstrous punch for fans of this upcoming new land.

