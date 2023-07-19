Extended Hours Coming to Disney Park

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is again extending its Park hours throughout this specific month – with a catch.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios – New Holiday Event Coming to This Disney Park

Announced yesterday afternoon, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is extending its hours for select qualified Guests. The announcement came just after weeks of Walt Disney World Resort offering a brand-new Holiday Christmastime event starting this year throughout November and December.

Introducing Disney Jollywood Nights – a new holiday event that will be separately ticketed on select nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The event will run from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on ten select nights from November 11 to December 20 of this year. Guests can expect “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” to return for this year’s limited-time event. Aside from this new event coming, WDW also announced “Frozen Holiday Surprise,” a brand-new Frozen (2013) inspired entertainment experience “that will illuminate the castle in a whole new way, according to the official Disney website. The castle show will happen every night during regular Park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Guests were not quick to react positively to this news as the tickets for this event are higher and average, about the same as Mickey’s Christmas Party, a staple event that has earned its right throughout the years. It would seem that WDW wants Guests to keep coming back throughout the Holiday season and the Autumn season, which is just around the corner. Now, Disney has announced some extended hours coming for these particular Guests.

Extended Hours Coming for Select Disney Guests

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has announced that extended hours are again coming to the Park in September for select Guests. Here’s what you need to know:

Extended Evening Theme Park Hours returns to Disney's Hollywood Studios in September for guests staying at a Disney Deluxe Resort, Disney Deluxe Villa Resort or other select hotels. Sept. 30, Oct. 5, Oct. 11, Oct. 19 and Oct. 25. ht @wdwmagic pic.twitter.com/YxMJG3s2tM — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 18, 2023

For Guests staying at a Disney Deluxe Resort, you will be able to enjoy extended hours through chosen dates throughout the Autumn months. According to the official Disney website, Guests will be able to enjoy extended hours on the following dates:

September 30

October 5

October 11

October 19

October 15

This also means that select attractions will be available to Guests staying at a Deluxe Resort. The interests listed on the official Disney website include:

Alien Swirling Saucers

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Toy Story Mania!

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

For more information on this exclusive extended-hours event throughout September and October, including participating Resorts, click here.