Extended Hours Coming to Disney Park

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres Leave a comment
Disney's Hollywood Studios

Credit: Inside The Magic

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is again extending its Park hours throughout this specific month – with a catch.

Guests Are Tired of Getting Stuck on This Disney Attraction
Credit: Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Did you hear the news?! Massive Fire Breaks Out on Disney Property

Disney’s Hollywood Studios – New Holiday Event Coming to This Disney Park

Announced yesterday afternoon, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is extending its hours for select qualified Guests. The announcement came just after weeks of Walt Disney World Resort offering a brand-new Holiday Christmastime event starting this year throughout November and December.

BREAKING: Brand-New Holiday Event Coming to Disney World - Disney Jollywood Nights
Credit: Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Come back and check this out: Internet in a Frenzy Following News of ‘Snow White’ Casting Choices

Introducing Disney Jollywood Nights – a new holiday event that will be separately ticketed on select nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The event will run from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on ten select nights from November 11 to December 20 of this year. Guests can expect “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” to return for this year’s limited-time event. Aside from this new event coming, WDW also announced “Frozen Holiday Surprise,” a brand-new Frozen (2013) inspired entertainment experience “that will illuminate the castle in a whole new way, according to the official Disney website. The castle show will happen every night during regular Park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Guests were not quick to react positively to this news as the tickets for this event are higher and average, about the same as Mickey’s Christmas Party, a staple event that has earned its right throughout the years. It would seem that WDW wants Guests to keep coming back throughout the Holiday season and the Autumn season, which is just around the corner. Now, Disney has announced some extended hours coming for these particular Guests.

Sunset Boulevard at Disney's Hollywood Studios Theme Park
Credit: Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Come back and check this out: Disney Immediately Ceases ‘Star Wars’, ‘Marvel’ Content Moving Forward

Extended Hours Coming for Select Disney Guests

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has announced that extended hours are again coming to the Park in September for select Guests. Here’s what you need to know:

For Guests staying at a Disney Deluxe Resort, you will be able to enjoy extended hours through chosen dates throughout the Autumn months. According to the official Disney website, Guests will be able to enjoy extended hours on the following dates:

  • September 30
  • October 5
  • October 11
  • October 19
  • October 15

This also means that select attractions will be available to Guests staying at a Deluxe Resort. The interests listed on the official Disney website include:

  • Alien Swirling Saucers
  • Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
  • Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
  • Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
  • Slinky Dog Dash
  • Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
  • Toy Story Mania!
  • The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

For more information on this exclusive extended-hours event throughout September and October, including participating Resorts, click here.

Tagged:Disney ResortsDisney's Hollywood StudiosHollywood StudiosWalt Disney World ResortWDW

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

Be the first to comment!