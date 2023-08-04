Man Attacks Children for Line-Cutting at Universal Orlando

“It was my first time getting on Hagrids, and it was obviously a long wait,” said user Zeppelinberry. “Coming from behind us were two kids who had left their spot to use the restroom. They are politely saying ‘excuse me’ and trying to meet up with their parents.”

When they encountered the older Guest, he refused to let them pass, despite other Guests around him telling him that their parents were not too far ahead. “One big dude starts yelling at the kids, saying that they should have held it,” they wrote. “He starts yelling that these kids are trying to cut.”

Understandably, the children were “terrified” and “confused” by the man’s actions. “The parents couldn’t defend their children because they didn’t speak English well, which we all found out later,” they said. “In fact, they looked just as scared.”

The other adults in line were “astounded” by the grown man’s behavior, interrupting to argue that “the line was so long that a restroom break for a kid was understandable.” Soon enough, both the man and “his moody wife” were outnumbered by other Guests defending the two children.

“Eventually, people started to direct the kids to crawl under the line ropes and rejoin their family,” they wrote. “This man got so many dirty looks for the remainder of the wait. We all openly talked shit about him and his moody wife, and they eventually just left the line with only 20 minutes remaining. I never thought I’d see a grown buff male throw a tantrum over children taking a pee break.”

In this case, we’re definitely pro-line-cutters (which is something we don’t say too often). While the odd popular attraction – such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Avatar Flight of Passage – has started incorporating restrooms into their queues, others boast hours-long lines with no such option.

What do you think? Let us know your opinion on line-cutting – whether it’s for children trying to use the bathroom or adults just trying to skip the queue – in the comments.