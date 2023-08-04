Man Attacks Children for Line-Cutting at Universal Orlando

When it comes to theme parks, everyone knows that line-cutting is practically a cardinal sin. However, sometimes there are exceptions – as proven by one incident at Universal Orlando Resort.
Long lines are an inevitability at any theme park, whether you’re at Universal Orlando Resort or Walt Disney World Resort (although maybe not this summer…) However, unless you’ve paid for a line-cutting service – such as Disney Genie+ or Express Pass – there’s no reason why some Guests should automatically be able to get to the front of the queue quicker than others.
As we’ve reported multiple times on Inside the Magic, Parks are growing increasingly strict on line-cutting. A Walt Disney World Cast Member at Hollywood Studios recently threatened to summon security after a Guest tried to skip the queue to be seated for Fantasmic!
Over at Universal Orlando Resort, tensions are just as high between those waiting in line and those who think they have the right to push in front. In October 2022, one Guest had to report an assault to Universal following an incident with line jumpers who shoved them into a wall twice in the Express line for The Incredible Hulk Coaster. “They were going to check the cameras and throw the people out if they could find them,” said the Guest, “but I don’t know if they ever did because it was literally the last ride of our trip, as we had to leave for the airport.”
But is line-cutting always that clear-cut? In a recent Reddit thread, one Guest recounted an incident in which two young children were verbally attacked by an older adult Guest after they tried to return to the line for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Islands of Adventure’s Wizarding World after leaving to use the bathroom.
“It was my first time getting on Hagrids, and it was obviously a long wait,” said user Zeppelinberry. “Coming from behind us were two kids who had left their spot to use the restroom. They are politely saying ‘excuse me’ and trying to meet up with their parents.”
When they encountered the older Guest, he refused to let them pass, despite other Guests around him telling him that their parents were not too far ahead. “One big dude starts yelling at the kids, saying that they should have held it,” they wrote. “He starts yelling that these kids are trying to cut.”
Understandably, the children were “terrified” and “confused” by the man’s actions. “The parents couldn’t defend their children because they didn’t speak English well, which we all found out later,” they said. “In fact, they looked just as scared.”
The other adults in line were “astounded” by the grown man’s behavior, interrupting to argue that “the line was so long that a restroom break for a kid was understandable.” Soon enough, both the man and “his moody wife” were outnumbered by other Guests defending the two children.
“Eventually, people started to direct the kids to crawl under the line ropes and rejoin their family,” they wrote. “This man got so many dirty looks for the remainder of the wait. We all openly talked shit about him and his moody wife, and they eventually just left the line with only 20 minutes remaining. I never thought I’d see a grown buff male throw a tantrum over children taking a pee break.”
In this case, we’re definitely pro-line-cutters (which is something we don’t say too often). While the odd popular attraction – such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Avatar Flight of Passage – has started incorporating restrooms into their queues, others boast hours-long lines with no such option.
What do you think? Let us know your opinion on line-cutting – whether it’s for children trying to use the bathroom or adults just trying to skip the queue – in the comments.