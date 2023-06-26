Disney World Addresses Line Cutting Issue, Begins Punishing Guests

Walt Disney World Resort is finally permitting Disney Cast Members to enforce line cutting rules during Fantasmic!, according to a recent Disney’s Hollywood Studios Guest.

Reddit user u/solid_vomit explained that they refused to allow another Guest to jump ahead of them in line, which caused “high tensions.”

“They started [to] cause a scene saying no one else cared and to just let them by, but I just said people do care but probably don’t feel comfortable saying no as you’re putting them on the spot,” the Guest wrote. “A [Cast Member] came over and said they could either ask their group ahead to wait for them, or they could get security to escort them all out of the line.”

“I think the cm had had enough as there was a few people that where [sic.] having this issue,” they continued. “The pushers where [sic.] very unhappy and as we passed the rest of the group they were glaring daggers at us. The couple behind us said they were glad I said no because it gave them the confidence to say no as they were sick of it.”

Despite the conflict, the Guest was happy the Disney Cast Member stepped in to affirm their decision.

“Some people lose their heads at Disney and become super selfish because they want to have the best time but don’t care they’re ruining for everyone else,” they concluded.

More on Fantasmic!

Following a devastating fire that engulfed Disneyland Park’s Maleficent animatronic, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the only United States Disney Park performing Fantasmic!. The iconic nighttime show was modernized last year to better resonate with Guests of all ages.

“Be there as the forces of good and evil battle it out in Mickey’s dream during this extravagant open-air nighttime musical,” the official show description reads. “Featuring stunning effects, thrilling stunts, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!”

“Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination!

The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated films: Moana, Frozen 2, Mulan, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.