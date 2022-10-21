Guests Desperately Want More of These at Disney World

If you’ve been to the Disney Parks or any other amusement park, chances are you or someone in your party has needed to go to the restroom while you’re in line for an attraction.

This can be a problem, especially in a line that is more than an hour wait. What’s worse is that you will most likely get angry glances or comments as you or your party tries to go back to your spot in line. Thankfully, as one Reddit user pointed out, this is not as much of a problem anymore in the Avatar Flight of Passage queue at Disney World.

Avatar Flight of Passage is one of many experiences in Pandora – The World of Avatar, located in Animal Kingdom. Pandora is a land that celebrates the magic of nature, and on the Avatar Flight of Passage attraction, Guests will experience the beautiful landscape of Pandora as they fly on a winged mountain banshee in 3D.

User Capable-Locksmith-13 recently took to Reddit to discuss restrooms in the Avatar Flight of Passage queue:

I love that Flight of Passage has a restroom about halfway through the line and more rides definitely need to start doing this.

They also commented:

I hate having to get out of line for either myself or a little one with me. They’re normally pretty good about letting us back in but the simple fix of adding a restroom somewhere in the walkthrough would fix this problem. Edit: Universal even has a drink stand on the Harry Potter bank ride and a store in the line for the train. Little things like this make the wait so much more bearable and more parks need to start implementing them.

A rare find at Disney Parks, these in-queue restrooms provide a much-needed relief to Guests. Several commenters agreed, whether they had kids who needed to use the restroom, or if someone in their party had IBS or another health condition, it is extremely helpful to have a restroom nearby in case of an emergency. Some commenters even noted that for other rides with long wait times, they used their DAS (Disability Access Services) Pass, which can help them bypass the longer queues so they don’t have to wait in lines for too long.

This is why some commenters feel that having a restrooms in queues on bigger rides or rides with longer wait times, such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy, or Indiana Jones Adventure should be the norm, as wait times can often be more than an hour.

Though this is a great idea, some may worry about returning back to line and getting angry looks from others, especially since line jumping is a frequent issue at the Disney Parks. However, in this queue, it may be a reduced risk, as the restroom is directly near the queue, and you’re not having to walk all the way from the back of the line to rejoin your party. In addition, Cast Members may also be available to help you resume your spot in line if needed.

What do you think of these added restrooms in the queue for Avatar Flight of Passage? What other attractions should have these added?