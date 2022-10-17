Line Jumpers Assault Guest at Universal Orlando, Report Says

Line jumping has been a major issue reported by visitors at both Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Universal Orlando Resort has been making major strides in its competition with Walt Disney World Resort, especially in the last couple of years.

Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure both had higher attendance in 2021 than three Disney Parks– EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom– and the biggest Universal Park in the world is just a matter of years away from completion in the form of the Epic Universe.

Guests who visit Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Islands of Adventure can currently enjoy thrilling and iconic attractions like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, E.T. Adventure Ride, and many more.

In addition, Universal Orlando is in the midst of its Halloween Horror Nights event. Tabbed as “the premiere event of the season,” Halloween Horror Nights gives Guests visiting Universal Studios Florida the opportunity to see some of their most haunted fears come to life.

However, on a recent trip to Universal Orlando Resort, one Guest saw themselves having to file an assault report following an incident with line jumpers.

“I was shoved into a wall twice in the express line for Hulk by grown-a** adults going to ‘meet their parents,”‘ the Guest said on social media. “I did report my assaults to Universal. They were going to check the cameras and throw the people out if they could find them, but I don’t know if they ever did because it was literally the last ride of our trip, as we had to leave for the airport.”

This isn’t the first incident that has occurred in relation to line jumpers, especially recently.

As a matter of fact, many Disney Park fans have noted that line jumping has reached an all-time bad point and some say that Parkgoers have created their own form of “line jumping tactics” in attempts to cut the line. Magic Kingdom also saw a brawl break out following a disagreement between two families earlier this summer.

Both Universal Orlando and Disney World have rules in place about line jumping, which if broken, can result in being kicked out of the theme park altogether, depending on the severity of the situation. It’s also important to remember to be kind and courteous to Universal Team Members and Disney Cast Members as they attempt to handle situations as they arise.

