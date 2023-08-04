Child Escapes Their Seat on Universal Orlando Ride

One young Guest went rogue on Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort, repeatedly climbing out of his seat mid-ride.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to attractions for Guests of all ages. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly adventure such as the Hogwarts Express, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, or Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, or something a little bit more thrilling – such as Velociaoster, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, or Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, there truly is something for everyone across Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.

But not every ride is for everyone. Any theme park regular can recount an occasion where they witnessed a young child too scared to go on a ride that their parents were convinced (or praying) that they’d love. One Guest witnessed an incident so severe at Universal Islands of Adventure that could have easily ended in a tragedy.

The incident occurred on Jurassic Park River Adventure – Islands of Adventure’s oldest ride based on the Jurassic Park franchise. Open since 1999, the iconic ride takes Guests on a very wet adventure through a dinosaur containment area before some of the deadly creatures escape.

One minute, you’re gliding along in your raft. The next, you’re face to face with a giant T. rex. There’s nowhere to turn. She’s bearing down on you and your only escape from her razor sharp teeth is to take the pitch-black plunge before you. Did we mention it’s an 85-foot drop?

If it sounds slightly terrifying, that’s because it is, especially if you’re a young child. On one ride of Jurassic Park River Adventure, Reddit user JayneT70 shared a vehicle with a child who was “terrified before the boat left the station.” Unfortunately, he didn’t feel much better as the ride continued – with sheer panic driving him to extreme measures to try and escape the situation.