Video Shows Guests Jumping Off Disney Attraction, Tearing Ride Apart

A video has gone viral showing Walt Disney World Resort Guests not just breaking rules, but intentionally tearing an attraction apart.

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” In contrast, some Guests seemingly can not follow instructions from Disney Cast Members and, unfortunately, ruin the fun for others.

Recently, however, a resurfaced video has gone viral showing some of the worst behaviors from Disney World Guests.

OOCParks tweeted the resurfaced video, which shows these Guests jumping out of their boats while riding “it’s a small world” to move characters and try and take a panda with them on the boat. One Guest starts throwing something at different objects while outside of the boat. While watching the video, you can see Guests rocking the boat side to side, making it cause water come over the sides.

Disney World does not allow Guests to remove themself from the boats or take objects from attractions. These types of actions will result in bans from the Park and could also result in major arrests, as well.

Please be respectful of not only Disney Cast Members and fellow Disney Park Guests, but also of Disney rides when visiting the Parks. These rules are in place for the safety and well-being of everyone visiting.

