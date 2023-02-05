Disturbing Head Hanging Caught at Disney World Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Disney World is home to four different theme parks Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Magic Kingdom Guests can stroll down Main Street U.S.A and spot Cinderella Castle. While in the Disney Park, Disney World Guests can enjoy attractions such as Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world,” Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and several other attractions.

There are some attractions that simply reach “iconic” levels. Many classic attractions and rides at Magic Kingdom have reached this status and one of them, of course, is Country Bear Jamboree.

Country Bear Jamboree, located in Frontierland, gives Guests a show that they soon won’t forget. Though there have been rumors of the attraction closing down permanently, it has been a mainstay. However, there was a major malfunction that wasn’t hard for Guests to spot during a recent showing.

One TikTok shows one of the Country Bear’s head not looking forward. Sadly ,this bear is not able to lift their head and is just looking at the ground.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Disney gut the attraction at some point in the future, but the expectation for now is that Country Bear Jamboree will remain open. This, especially, is expected to be the case as Splash Mountain just closed permanently to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will open in late 2024.

Once Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is opened, Disney has already teased a massive expansion set to take place at Magic Kingdom that could include Coco, Encanto, or Disney Villains. For now, though, we’ll just have to wait and see what’s next for Walt Disney World Resort.

At Country Bear Jamboree, Guests will step inside the rustic theater known as Grizzly Hall and take their seat before the lights dim. You’ll clap along as 18 Audio-Animatronics hillbilly bears play and sing during this 16-minute, foot-stompin’ cele-bear-tion. You’ll hear a medley of original and classic tunes—all performed by the zaniest critters in the woods. Overflowing with humor, heart and a few surprises, this crowd-pleasing show features a down-home, southern sensibility you and your cubs will love.

Do you think Disney will replace Country Bear Jamboree with a different attraction or fix it for Guests to enjoy?