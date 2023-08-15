After Being Done, David Harbour Gives ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Update

Things have been looking bleak for Stranger Things (2016) for some time, both on the screen and off the screen. Season 4 may have ended with a major cliffhanger that saw the fate of Hawkins and all its many characters hang in the balance, but here in the real world, the future is just as uncertain.

That’s not to suggest that the franchise is facing ruin. Quite the opposite, in fact. For starters, there are a number of Stranger Things spinoffs in development, and there’s even a stage production heading to London’s West End later this year. But Stranger Things Season 5 is nowhere in sight.

Seeing the fifth and final season following the fourth in quick succession was never going to happen. But now that the WGA (Writer’s Guild of America) strikes have caused significant delays to the writing process (understandably so), it’s likely we won’t see Stranger Things Season 5 arrive on Netflix for a fair few years.

Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley in the show, recently confirmed that the Duffer brothers have put writing on hold until after the strikes are over. Meanwhile, many other Stranger Things actors are already preparing to jump ship, with the likes of Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) securing a future with the Ghostbusters franchise, and Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) reportedly set to reprise her role as Lydia in Beetlejuice 2 (2024).

As for David Harbour, who recently said that he’s ready to move on from Stranger Things once the fifth season is done and dusted, the future’s looking just as bright. Not only is his new film, Gran Turismo (2023), currently out in theaters, he’s also set to reprise his role as Santa Claus in the R-rated Christmas comedy sequel, Violent Night 2 (TBA).

However, in a recent interview with NME, the 48-year-old actor shed some positive light on what fans can expect from Stranger Things Season 5, which is quite refreshing compared to all the bad news we’ve been hearing lately.

“It surprised me when they announced that,” he said while discussing the upcoming season and the delays caused by the WGA strikes, “because I know that this writers’ strike has not come to a deal yet. And I think they’re [the Duffer brothers] committed to not shooting until they do reach a deal.”

While Harbour is excited to move on to pastures new, he also spoke about his excitement to film the last season, saying, “There’s something about pouring yourself into the final season. That sprint to the finish line, that is exciting and almost euphoric to me.”

It may be some time before we see Season 5, but fortunately, the West End play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2023), will be arriving later this year, which will feature younger versions of Joyce Byers, Bob Newby, Henry Creel, and Jim Hopper, with, of course, an entirely new cast.

Check out the official trailer for Stranger Things: The First Shadow below:

As per the official website for The First Shadow, here’s the synopsis:

BEFORE THE WORLD TURNED UPSIDE DOWN… Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story — and may hold the key to the end.

As per Netflix, here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

Stranger Things Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix. Stranger Things: The First Shadow is set to premiere in London’s Phoenix Theater on December 14, 2023.

