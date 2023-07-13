Parents Inadvertently Endangering Their Children at Disney World

Parents beware! You could inadvertently put your children at risk the next time you visit Walt Disney World Resort.

Despite unpredictable weather, summertime at Walt Disney World Resort is a magical time to spend a family vacation. With bright sunny days, magical entertainment offerings, Disney announcing major plans for an all-new Muppets attraction, The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival kicking off later this month, and much more, Disney World is the place to be this summer.

But parents, and Guests of all ages, could put their children and themselves at risk the next time they visit the Most Magical Place on Earth if they don’t keep an essential habit in mind during their trip.

Redditor u/slaminsalmon74 — a firefighter paramedic in the tourist areas around Disney — recently posted on the Walt Disney World Resort Subreddit, r/WaltDisneyWorld, to remind Disney fans of all ages to stay hydrated during their visit to the Parks, as many Guests “underestimate how humid and hot it is” in Florida “until it’s too late,” putting themselves at risk of suffering heatstroke or other heat-related injuries and illnesses.

The Redditor emphasized that parents should make sure their children consume enough water throughout the day, as the firefighter paramedic commented, “Every shift for the past few weeks we’re getting calls for tourists experiencing heat related injuries, and more often than not they’re minors.”

With temperatures above 90 degrees forecasted for this week, heat index values up to 110, high humidity, and heat advisories posted by National Weather Service throughout Florida, Guests need to drink plenty of fluids, try to stay in air-conditioned rooms when necessary, and try to stay out of the sun as much as possible, as well as using and reapplying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

During a recent visit to Walt Disney World, a kind Cast Member told me, “Mickey Mouse wants you to drink water.” Quick service locations throughout Walt Disney World’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT — and at most Disney Resort Hotels offer free cups of water (with or without ice) for all Guests.

Additionally, plenty of water fountains and water bottle refill stations can be found throughout the Parks. Per a planDisney post, water bottle refill stations can be found “at Magic Kingdom Park at Cosmic Ray’s. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios you will find it where the restrooms are in Galaxy’s Edge, near the exit of Smugglers Run and by the line at Slinky Dog. At EPCOT, you will find one at the Starbucks in the World Showcase and the other is at the EPCOT Experience. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, there is one by the lines of Na’vi River and Avatar Flight of Passage and Expedition Everest.” And if you can’t find these water bottle refill stations, a Cast Member will be happy to point you in the right direction to get a much-needed drink during your visit to the Parks.

Unfortunately, Inside the Magic has reported on multiple Guests suffering from heatstroke and other heat illnesses last summer at Walt Disney World. Additionally, we have seen Guests going to extreme lengths to cool down at the Parks, shamelessly breaking Park rules and forcing the Parks to introduce additional ways to help Guests cool down during this season.

Inside the Magic urges its readers to be mindful of the weather while visiting Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort this summer and stay hydrated to make the most of their trip.

