There’s always something entertaining going on when you dine at a Walt Disney World restaurant: from interacting with stage shows like Hoop Dee Doo Musical Revue to watching character flotillas go by while enjoying a quick service meal at Flame Tree BBQ at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, from enjoying family-friendly Character Dining experiences to sampling luxurious customized menus.

But one Walt Disney World Resort Guest recently took it upon himself to provide a new form of entertainment for his fellow restaurant patrons. TikToker @idreamofdisney21 shared this video of a Guest standing on a table and yelling while dining at Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

Though it’s a little tricky to understand what the man is yelling, he can be heard saying, “We appreciate you,” as other Guests cheer and clap. He climbed down from the table without incident.

The TikToker explained that they took the video while visiting Walt Disney World Resort for a holiday celebration. The Guest stood on the table and encouraged others to cheer for the hard-working Disney Cast Members who gave up time with their families to make Guests’ vacations magical.

This heartwarming video is inspiring during a time when Disney Cast Members report feeling underappreciated and underpaid. Many have said they stay for the magic but struggle to make ends meet. Some are homeless. Others have delayed medical care, skipped meals, and resorted to doing sex work to survive. To make matters worse, they report increasingly entitled Guest behavior as Disney Park prices skyrocket and crowds increase.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.