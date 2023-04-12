‘Star Wars’ Just Made Planet Earth Canon!

It will probably be quite some time before Star Wars fans learn to forgive The Mandalorian Season 3’s “Chapter 22: Guns For Hire”, which left a lot of us scratching our heads last week with some of its larger-than-life cameos, and even the loophole regarding the rightful owner of the Darksaber, which had everyone rolling their eyes.

Was the episode really that bad, though? Well, this is Star Wars we’re talking about, so only time will tell (remember how much we all hated the Prequel Trilogy back in the day? Those were dark times indeed). But either way, it will definitely be at the bottom of many lists for some time to come. However, there’s still plenty to take away from it.

Related: “It’s Time to Begin Again”, New Trailer Suggests ‘Star Wars’ Is Heading For Major Reset

Jack Black, Lizzo, and Christopher Lloyd gave some fun performances, even if their combined Hollywood status took us out of the show a little (but no more than Ahmed “Jar Jar Binks” Best’s Jedi Kelleran Beq in “Chapter 20: The Foundling”). And there were some great action sequences with Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) too.

There was even a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it voice cameo from Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘ Padmé Amidala, Catherine Taber, and not to mention a ton of references to the Original Trilogy. But we recently discovered another tiny Easter egg that references a planet unknown to the faraway galaxy — in fact, it’s one that isn’t even on any star-chart!

Related: “Time-Traveler” Confirmed to Appear In New ‘Star Wars’ Series

During the scene where Captain Bombardier (Jack Black) and the Duchess (Lizzo) are enjoying a banquet with several others in a grand atrium on the planet Plazir-15, if you listen very carefully, you can hear Jack Black, who’s the frontman of rock band Tenacious D so no stranger to belting out tunes, singing the words, “Do you love me?”

The song he’s singing is of the same name, and it’s actually from the musical Fiddler on the Roof (1964) — yes, a showtune from here on Earth! Now, to the best of our knowledge, this might just be the first time a song from our world has been used within Star Wars canon (correct us if we’re wrong!), and, as such, this technically makes Earth canon within the franchise! Unless, of course, Jack Black is just having some and breaking the fourth wall a little!

Related: Will ‘The Mandalorian’ Reveal What Happens to Grogu In the Sequel Trilogy?

There has been a ton of debate over the decades about whether or not Earth exists in Star Wars. You might be surprised to learn that it has actually been mentioned in a number of Star Wars sources, while a fun theory even suggests that Coruscant was originally Earth. However, the general consensus is that it does not exist within Star Wars canon — unless you consider the possibility that the opening crawl words “a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away” is being told by someone here on our planet.

And while this tiny little reference to the 1964 musical won’t exactly settle the argument, it’s still a fun connection between our world and the faraway galaxy!

Check out the official trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 below:

Related: Did ‘The Mandalorian’ Just Kill Cara Dune?!

As per Disney+, here’s the official synopsis for The Mandalorian Season 3:

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The Mandalorian Season 3 stars Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/The Mandalorian), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Omid Abtahi (Dr. Pershing), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), and Tim Meadows (Colonel Tuttle), and Grogu as himself.

Related: Where is Ahsoka During All Three ‘Star Wars’ Trilogies?

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.

Did you spot this Earth song in “Chapter 22” of The Mandalorian? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!