Disneyland Live Streamer Allegedly Bullied Disabled Child on Ride, “Oinked” at Female Guests

The advent of social media brought along with it brand-new ways to make a living. Disney Parks fans soon found comfort in Disneyland live streamers, Annual Pass/Magic Key holders who make a living bringing the magic of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure to viewers at home. Many receive hundreds of dollars in subscriber gifts per Disneyland Resort visit, but the practice is controversial. Some consider live streaming disruptive, while others feel it invades other Guests’ privacy.

Individual Disney live streamers have come under fire for staying past Disney Park closing, instigating fights, and breaking Disneyland Resort rules. Some of these incidents are recorded, but many disappear after the TikTok lives end, making specific allegations hard to prove.

On Reddit last week, multiple Disney Parks fans came forward with allegations about Disneyland live streamer Everyone Rides Together (@theme_park_ERT). Many claimed to have watched a live stream where the adult man bullied a disabled child and his mother while riding Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Park.

As the Disneyland live streamer boarded the ride, a mother asked if her disabled son could sit in the steering wheel seat. The mother explained that her son might have a meltdown if he couldn’t pretend to steer the vehicle. Though that particular seat does not impact the ride experience, the live streamer refused.

“The streamer then said, ‘don’t play the disabled card on me that won’t work,’” Reddit user u/Broadwaybaby777 recalled. “He told her he was live streaming and needed the seat with the steering wheel…The streamer absolutely refused, and started arguing with her until she got quite upset, and I admit, did pull a bit of Karen. Her child was melting down and a Cast Member came to see what was going on, and told them he would just put them on the next vehicle so he could have the steering wheel.”

“While I understand we can’t always cater to people (disability or nit), I don’t think this was an unreasonable request,” the Disney Parks fan continued. “This streamer is in Disneyland constantly, and can get that seat any time he wants, yet decided not to let a young autistic child have it. I was completely disgusted with this behaviour. All of his little minions on the chat were making fun of the mom.”

Others corroborated their story and shared other disgusting behavior from the same live streamer. “His viewers pay him to make noises at people. He’ll oink at women,” u/Fun_Lychee55 alleged. “Make fun of people right behind them. Literally just sit there with his camera pointed at people in order to say mean things about them.”

Everyone Rides Together has not commented on the allegations. TikTok live streams are not typically recorded, and the live stream detailed in this story couldn’t be located.

