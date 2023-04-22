Disney Coaxes Guests to Florida With Free Money and Gift Cards Amid Moving State Fiasco

Disney World moving states is a hot topic right now. As the House of Mouse continues to be embroiled in its war against Florida Legislature and Sunshine State Governor Ron DeSantis, Disney is now offering Guests thousands of dollars plus hundreds in gift cards to fly out to the Parks.

Walt Disney World, home of Space Mountain and Mickey Mouse, nighttime spectaculars, and Cinderella Castle is one of the most visited theme park Resorts in the world. Nestled in Orlando, Central Florida, the Disney Parks on the East Coast of the United States have welcomed Guests for the last 51 years, with 2021 marking the 50th anniversary of Magic Kingdom.

Now four theme parks strong with EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios joining Magic Kingdom, as well as two Disney water parks, Disney Springs, and over 25 Resort hotels, Disney World is the central hub of all things Disney Park magic.

While many visit the Parks in Florida for that unique dose of magic and nostalgia, Disney World has been locked in a very public political and cultural war for the last year. When the Florida government put forward its plan to introduce the colloquially called Don’t Say Gay bill, which was passed and signed into law, it ignited a powerful movement that is still causing waves today.

The Walt Disney Company eventually sided with protesters and condemned the actions of the Florida House, Senate, and Governor, sparking a war on the homefront. DeSantis retaliated by rescinding Disney’s special privileges by removing their power over the historic Reedy Creek Improvement District, now named the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, with a board hand-picked by the Governor himself.

But in a stunning last-minute play from Disney, the Mouse House essentially voided all of DeSantis’ board’s power with a legal clause. Thus, the politician has launched an all-out war against the corporation, much to the chagrin of his Republican Party colleagues.

Amid the fallout, a new proposition was made by none other than North Carolina State Senator Michael Garrett, who filed a bill named the Mickey’s Freedom Restoration Act, aiming to seek $750,000 in funds to build out a committee that would, in turn, decide the best steps for attracting the Walt Disney World Resort to move north of its current location.

Then just after, Texas also opened its doors.

It’s not new for politicians to offer a place for Disney Parks in their states, but this North Carolina proposition comes at a time when the relationship between Disney World and its home state is fraught with tension.

And as two titans do battle, and the political and cultural landscape is seemingly changing in Florida, Disney World is offering Guests thousands of dollars and hundreds in gift cards to get them to visit the Resort.

In a new “Early Booker” offer sent to select Guests, potential vacationers can book a trip for 2024 and bookings for select hotels getting up to $2,100 in dining and merchandise credit and up to $400 in gift cards, in addition to free Memory Maker.

Featured on DisneyPackages.co.uk, the “Early Booker” offer is valid on selected arrivals from January 9 through December 18 and must be booked by July 6, 2023, to claim the offer. Depending on what Resort hotel is booked, Guests will get up to $2,100 in dining and merchandise credit and a $200 gift card — the gift card will be doubled if flights are also added at the time of booking. A 14-day theme park ticket is also included for the price of a seven-day ticket. Head here for full details of the United Kingdom and Ireland only offer.

This huge offer is sure to coax Guests back to the Disney Resort even amid reports of Disney World moving and other problems like sold-out Park Passes, heavy crowds, and increasing expenses. Even though Disney World has faced increasing complaints regarding things like Park Hopper and Disney Genie+, the Parks are seemingly busier than ever.

Concerns regarding Disney World moving could easily be quashed by this extensive “Early Booker” offer, which is set to coax thousands of people back to the Sunshine State for their first, or maybe their 101st trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Will you be taking advantage of this huge offer?