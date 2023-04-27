Fight Breaks Out After Guests Film on Dark Disney Ride

Be careful next time you decide to film on a Disney ride!

Though arguments about live streaming and filming on Walt Disney World Resort attractions previously mainly remained online, a fight recently broke out in the Haunted Mansion’s Stretching Room at Magic Kingdom.

Reddit user u/SimplicityGardner stopped two Guests using their flash to film the dark attraction and informed them that high-quality ride footage is available on YouTube.

“Do you feel better?” one Guest snarkily responded.

“No,” they answered. Then things nearly got physical.

“My wife placed herself between the two of us and the Guest continued to use their cell phone through the entire ride in the doom buggy a few down,” the Guest wrote. “What a ride, Leotas room was very bright!”

While many agreed that flash filming should be banned on dark rides, they felt it was wrong to start a confrontation around other families.

“Uggh, your poor wife,” said u/onceinabluemoonpie. “I’m sure this was the highlight of her trip.”

More on The Haunted Mansion

Journey through this not-so-scary haunted house at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland. “Climb aboard a gloomy Doom Buggy for a grave journey through a labyrinth of haunted chambers,” reads the official Disney ride description.

“The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous realm of an eerie haunted estate, home to ghosts, ghouls and supernatural surprises.Glide past a casket-filled conservatory, Madame Leota’s chilling séance room and a ghostly graveyard of singing specters as you attempt to find your way out. Beware of hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may follow you home. Happy haunting!”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.