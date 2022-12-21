It seems like Disney is implementing something new in the Parks, and it’s bringing something spooky to the fan-favorite Haunted Mansion.

For years, the Walt Disney Company has been a leader in theme parks around the world. Ever since Walt Disney himself started the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim California, “The Happiest Place On Earth”, the Disney Resort umbrella has grown to span the globe, with the Walt Disney World Resort and the Magic Kingdom, as well as international Parks like the Disneyland Paris Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Tokyo Disney Resort.

There are also several beloved franchises that have begun in the Disney Parks themselves and also turned into big properties in their own right — namely the Pirates of the Caribbean (especially with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow — although now it seems Margot Robbie may take his place?), the Haunted Mansion, the Jungle Cruise and the related Disney Parks creation, the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (SEA). Now, the Haunted Mansion ride and franchise will receive a brand spanking new update coming to a Disney Park this January.

This new Haunted Mansion event is titled Disney Story Beyond, and is a new style of event that has not been attempted before. It was revealed by Disney slowly and mysteriously throughout the entire month of November. The Haunted Mansion mystery-solving event was teased to debut in January 2023, and is a first of probably several new events that hope to combine new augmented reality technology with features within the Parks themselves. It will debut in the Tokyo Disneyland Park’s Haunted Mansion first, in the Tokyo Disney Resort — but this does not rule out the same or similar event coming to the other Disney Parks, should this endeavor prove successful. Now, the Tokyo Disney Resort has released more information — with regards to the limited edition Haunted Mansion merchandise, and importantly — how to take part in solving the mystery within the theme parks themselves.

Alongside the augmented reality features coming to the Haunted Mansion ride, the mystery-solving element called “The 13 Hidden Mysteries of the Ghost Registry”, will let Guests put on their proverbial Sherlock hats to figure out the truth behind the Haunted Mansion’s mystery!

The official Disney Story Beyond website details the event beginning on January 26, and lays out the steps that Guests need to take in order to participate in the event while at the Tokyo Disneyland Park, including where to purchase the official Disney Story Beyond “Ghost Registry” guidebook:

STEP ONE Purchase a guide at Grand Emporium, Kingdom Treasure, and Disney & Company. A standby pass may be required to enter some stores in the park.

(Depending on the situation, it may be extended or changed without notice)

Click here for details STEP TWO Read the story and How To Play written in the guide, accessed from the QR code. STEP THREE A riddle will be displayed on the screen. Solve the mystery while finding hints on the Disney Story Beyond special site and inside the Parks.

The Walt Disney Company (and whoever is spearheading this over at Imagineering) have decided to keep quiet about any further details. It seems like a large part of the event is meant to be shrouded in mystery somewhat, only to be revealed as time goes on.

Either way, we’re definitely keeping an eye out — if this proves to be a popular sort of event, it could prove a fantastic method of spicing up a trip to Disney for out-of-towners, but locals especially!

What do you think about this new Haunted Mansion mystery-solving event? Do you hope to participate in this (or something like it)? Share your thoughts in the comments below!