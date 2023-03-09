Group of Drunk Guests “Pretend Gang Rapes” Universal Character Performer

Central Florida Theme Parks like Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World Resort are more than just thrill rides. Each has its own entertainment offerings and character meet-and-greets, allowing Guests of all ages to step into their favorite stories. While Disney Guests might greet Mickey Mouse or Cinderella, Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure Guests can spot anyone from Betty Boop to Shrek to the iconic Minions from Despicable Me (2010). At Christmastime, you might even run into The Grinch!

With the popularity of social media, Universal Orlando Resort Team Members have more opportunities to share their side of Guest encounters. While this can provide an intriguing look behind-the-scenes, it also offers insight into the more harrowing parts of performing at Universal Studios.

Reddit user u/DrDyDt recently shared a story from their time performing at the now-closed NASCAR restaurant and store at Universal CityWalk ten years ago. They were dressed as Digger the Gopher, the former NASCAR mascot. When their attendant was busy, a group of drunk Guests assaulted the mascot.

“I was pretend gang raped by a crowd of drunk Brazilians,” the former performer recalled.

“I was in a costume that had limited vision and mobility so it was not exactly easy to just leave the situation,” they explained. “6-8 drunk Brazilians hoisted me in the air, prostrated me and simulated the deed while the rest of the party cheered and laughed.”

This impacted the performer so much that they instantly made a life-changing decision: “I quit the next day.”

Never inappropriately touch Universal Studios characters or any fellow Guests/employees. Being a paying customer doesn’t prevent Universal Orlando Resort or any Theme Park from banning and prosecuting you for violent behavior.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Parks experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Park operations.