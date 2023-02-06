After Viral Explosion, ‘The Grinch’ Is Coming Back For a Sequel

You’re a viral one, Mr. Grinch.

If you’ve gone to Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood during the Holiday season the past few years, you’ve probably noticed that it is not an easy task to get a little face time with “The Mean One.” The Grinch was so popular this past year that Universal Orlando made the decision to make the meet and greet for the character through a virtual queue only and most spots were filled up before 8:15 a.m. every morning.

In addition, the character breakfast with The Grinch himself sold out, and Grinchmas– the spectacular play– was so popular that Guests had to arrive more than 45 minutes early– sometimes earlier– to get a spot to view the show.

With the latest report, it’s clear that Universal has taken notice of the absolute fanfare for The Grinch and are giving fans exactly what they want: A sequel.

Universal made an animated Grinch (2018) version, which saw Benedict Cumberbatch lend his voice for the main character. But, no one can argue that the most popular version of the movies is none other than How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), starring Jim Carrey.

Carrey’s version of the character is the one that still gets the most popularity and imitations today. And, now, it’s being reported that the actor will be returning to play the role yet again. This comes just a few weeks after Carrey shared that he wouldn’t return to acting unless “the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink.”

The exact plot of the film has not been released, but it’s expected that Universal will want to begin filming sooner rather than later. The 2000 movie made an impressive $345 million, which put it at second for highest-grossing Christmas movies, just behind Home Alone (1990), until the 2018 animated version came along.

It will be interesting to see what the script details in this one and how Universal will go about bringing its beloved– and foul– character back to life on the big screen. If these reports prove to be true, the movie will undoubtedly be one of the most highly-anticipated Christmas films of all time and could bring in an extremely impressive box office number, as a result.

What do you think of The Grinch getting a sequel? Let us know in the comments!