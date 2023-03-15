Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Rumor: Possible Replacement Could Feature This Famous Knight

There is a new royal Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster rumor!

The fastest coaster on Walt Disney World Resort property is the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, located on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, across from the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Fantasmic! The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Walt Disney World Resort was the first-ever roller coaster at at the Resort to include numerous vertical inversions.

Moreover, the carts blast out rock music with 120-125 speakers and 24 sub-woofers for an indeed Rock ‘n’ Roll ride which I’m sure Freddie would have loved to ride as much as bicycles!

The coaster is currently closed for an extended “refurbishment.” It will reopen again for “rocktastic” super-stretch limo rides in the summer of 2023.

The current contract is set to expire in 2028 though it could be ended early due to recent allegations against Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, and a retheme may be imminent. A lawsuit has been lodged by a Julia Holcomb-an ex-flame of Tyler’s (confirmed in his autobiography and was 16 at the time) and revealed by Rolling Stone suggesting “criminal sexual conduct.”

As it stands, they are only allegations, though if they prove to be credible and are proven, then it is a safe bet Disney will attempt to remove Aerosmith from their parks as soon as is practical. There is undoubtedly some smoke to rumors of a construction overhaul for the attraction, with a new construction permit revealed for work done by Disney’s construction firm, the Buena Vista Construction Company.

With the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster closed, Disney could distance itself from Aerosmith and segue into a retheme. The quickest alternative would be to use another famous rock band with the same format.

Arise, Sir Brian May!

Today, the legendary Queen guitarist Brian May received a Knighthood from King Charles at Buckingham Palace! He was recognized for his longstanding contributions to charity; he has been a prominent animal welfare advocate for years and his service to music.

Queen (the band, not the late sovereign Queen Elizabeth II) is the rumored front-runner replacement for the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Walt Disney World Resort. Could Sir Brian May, be the Knight in shining armor the attraction needs?

However, Disney may choose to retheme it entirely as they did with the twin coaster at Disneyland Paris, which closed in September 2019, and three years later, it was rethemed to Avengers Assemble: Flight Force.

The Queen replacing Aerosmith rumors initially came from an ex-cast member Ken Marino who has since backtracked on his statements.

In any case, If Disney does decide to retheme it to the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Queen, they had better remember to refer to Brian May as Sir Brian May in all coaster video footage. We can’t have the Magic Kingdom upset the new King Charles III!

Do you think the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will be rethemed to Use the Band Queen? What would you like any possible new theme to be? Let us know in the comments below!