Update Given on Iconic Disney Coaster’s Retheme

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith could be getting a major retheme.

While Walt Disney World Resort is known for its classic attractions, like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, and Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom, there are still plenty of thrill rides for Disney World Guests to enjoy, as well. Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Mission: SPACE, and Test Track at EPCOT, and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are just a few.

Of course, the fastest coaster on Walt Disney World Resort property is none other than Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, which is located on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios just across from Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Fantasmic!

The coaster recently shut down for an extended refurbishment and isn’t scheduled to reopen until the summer. Though it stays with the name “Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith” for now, there have been many strong rumors that Disney might change the music and the theming of the attraction altogether before it reopens, in light of sexual assault allegations against Steven Tyler.

An actor who shared the news that the coaster might be changed to music from the rock band Queen has recently clarified his comments on the potential retheme.

I have no idea what they are changing it to. Some one said that to me at some point so then I said it. It was more of rumor than anything else I suppose. Maybe it’s gonna be the new Billie Holiday ride. Could be good.

I have no idea what they are changing it to. Some one said that to me at some point so then I said it. It was more of rumor than anything else I suppose. Maybe it’s gonna be the new Billie Holiday ride. Could be good. https://t.co/68Kc2Vk8P4 — Ken Marino (@KenMarino) March 3, 2023

Of course, this is just a rumor and should only be taken with a grain of salt. But, the actor seems to be relatively sure that the coaster is getting a retheme, he’s just not completely sure on what it might be. Queen makes some sense if you’re going to go with a rock band that has that “classic” feel but also has plenty of hits that have survived the generational gap.

Before the lawsuit against Steven Tyler, there were already rumors that a retheme could be coming to the attraction because Disney’s contract with Aerosmith– whose music catalog is now owned by Universal Music Group– was reportedly coming to a close.

Until Disney confirms it, however, there is no way to know if this is true or not.

For now, the attraction is still themed to Aerosmith until otherwise noted. Each train of the coaster is equipped with a 125-speaker, 24-subwoofer, 32,000-watt audio system. Each vehicle broadcasts different Aerosmith hit songs, including “Walk This Way,” “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Sweet Emotion” and “Back in the Saddle.” The classic “Love in an Elevator” was rewritten as “Love in a Roller Coaster” specifically for this rocktastic attraction.

What do you think of a retheme to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!