Disney’s Next Park Could Save the Company

There has been some talk recently concerning an expansion or an entirely new theme park experience coming to Walt Disney World. While there’s been some debate as to whether or not they’d actually go with the idea of making something for older audiences, the concept might not be as ridiculous as some fans make it sound.

While some might complain that a “grown up” Disney Park isn’t what Walt would have wanted, more than a substantial amount of evidence begs to differ. Not everyone is going to root for the villains, although many will, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a place for Guests in the upper age range. In fact, it might actually alleviate some of the problems Disney has recently been battling.

Better Crowd Control

Places like the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT can be unspeakably crowded, especially during the summer or peak tourist season. Considering the fact that many Disney trips are family vacations, parents and kids are typically the biggest contributing factor. A Park with an older audience in mind, like the proposed villain project, could mean less kids and more teens and adults making up the crowds.

That doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be crowds, but it could mean more manageable flows of foot traffic. Especially if the need for things like strollers and wagons is eliminated. Why drag kids to something they won’t enjoy, right?

Less Parental Drama at the Disney Park

While Disney Adults might be low-hanging fruit for internet ridicule, it’s the unruly Parents that are the real problem, especially with the recent reports from Disney World. A more even-tempered clientele could potentially mean better humored Guests, thus creating a better environment overall.

Nobody’s perfect, and not everyone will have a magical day, but an audience of older Disney Park Guests is going to have a much different and possibly more favorable reaction than that of families and kids. It’s all about knowing how to work a crowd, and Disney has that down to a science.

More Thrills

It’s been said in some circles that Disney needs to embrace a more mature side to keep up with competitors like Universal. A Disney thrill Park would give the company and its Imagineers a chance to experiment and play with material not normally seen in the other Disney Parks. What better time to bring back the Beastly Kingdom concepts or even a dragon encounter from Disneyland Paris?

Disney could also show their darker side and really let their villains loose. It would be the perfect chance for them to utilize an under-tapped fanbase and make bank dozens of times over with exclusive merch and experiences. Needless to say, it would more than pay itself off in no time.

Granted, this is all pure speculation, but the audience for an addition like this is there. The foundation has been laid out for a very long time, and now the ball is in Disney’s court to do something about it.

Do you think Disney will ever follow through on a more mature theme park? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!