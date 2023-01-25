Fans Outraged After Disney World Allows Guest to Wear “Racist” Shirt

Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Splash Mountain closed on January 23 ahead of its 2024 retheme to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Princess Tiana will also make her way to Disneyland Resort, though no closing date has been announced for its version of the log flume ride.

Many fans mourned the Magic Kingdom ride, while others shared excitement for the Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme. Some condemned it for its ties to the problematic Song of the South (1946), while a vocal minority petitioned for the ride to remain despite these ties.

There were Guests from every camp at the Central Florida Disney Park on Sunday, ready for their last Splash. Days later, one of those Guests is stirring controversy on Twitter.

@NoEmotionMackie shared a clip from a YouTube video by TheDailyWoo, also known as Adam the Woo. Adam praised a Guest wearing a Song of the South shirt and fist-bumped him for his devotion to Splash Mountain:

Dawg, what? That movie is racist, why do you have a shirt for it? pic.twitter.com/YppQTwqR8c — marky marc and the funky bunch. (@NoEmotionMackie) January 24, 2023

Song of the South is widely banned for its stereotypical and inaccurate portrayal of life post-Civil War for Black Americans. It contains a shocking scene depicting the Br’er Rabbit character with a “tar baby.” The iconic theme song featured in the film and the ride, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” was allegedly inspired by a racist Civil War anthem.

Many Disney Parks fans were disgusted by the shirt. @dimplesnpetals wrote:

the ride closing is starting to reveal people's true colors — 𖤐B𖤐 (@dimplesnpetals) January 24, 2023

@cecetron wrote:

What the actual fuck? White people were a mistake. https://t.co/964kgodFgo — Cece 💕✨ (@cecetron) January 24, 2023

One Guest reported feeling incredibly uncomfortable when they saw this Guest in Magic Kingdom:

dude I saw that guy in line for Buzz and when I tell you my jaw dropped

Many called on Walt Disney World Resort to explicitly ban such attire. From @myah_w91:

Security should not have let him in with that. They turn women around for wearing completely harmless crop tops for christ's sake. A little human skin isn't okay but racism is fine and swell? I don't know why I'm even surprised.