Splash Mountain Fans Allegedly Reporting Those Happy With Retheme For Being “Mentally Ill”

The Save Splash Mountain movement has ramped up in the weeks leading up to the ride’s permanent closure at Walt Disney World Resort. After a Republican Congressman spoke out in defense of the Song of the South (1946) themed water ride, some desperate fans begged Elon Musk and Ron DeSantis to save the ride.

While a closing date hasn’t been announced for the Disneyland Resort version of Splash Mountain, both rides will reopen as the Princess and the Frog (2009) themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024. Princess Tiana is “Almost There!”

Still, the retheme incites division among Disney Parks fans. On Reddit this week, fans gathered to discuss their excitement about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The post had to be locked because of intense debate and name-calling, but not before #SaveSplashMountain fans took action against those excited about the new version of the log flume ride.

u/neeknoo posted about the racist history of Splash Mountain and its film inspiration. “A [Theme Park] ride based on an incredibly racist film is not the place to teach future generations of past mistakes. History classes, online forums, museums and more can make that educational stance clear,” they wrote. “POC communities have repeatedly shared the discomfort and pain caused by Disney promoting Song of the South through this ride. It hurts far less people to simply change it, and if a decision helps others rather than hinder, it’s probably the better one.”

A few hours later, the user updated their post to say Reddit had notified them that an upset reader had flagged the post as “needing support:”

I’ve been reported to Reddit care as mentally ill and requiring support for this comment. The extent to which people will defend racism is so depressing.

“I was reported too,” u/AerynPfaff replied. “Someone just reported me too!!!” said u/sdtpc0506.

The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride's anthem, "Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah," from its music loop.

