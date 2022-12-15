Fan Uses Br’er Rabbit Twitter Account to Beg Elon Musk, Republican Politicians to Save Splash Mountain

This month, Walt Disney World Resort announced that Splash Mountain in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom would close on January 23, 2023, to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, its Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme. A closing date for Disneyland Resort’s version of the water ride is expected to be announced soon.

Princess Tiana and friends will replace characters from Song of the South (1946), a film widely banned for its racist portrayal of Black Americans during the Jim Crow era. Despite a dedicated #SaveSplashMountain campaign and even a petition that reached nearly 100,000 signatures, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort will say goodbye to this iteration of the decades-old log flume ride.

Still, some Splash Mountain fans are not ready to give up. Earlier this week, a Republican Congressman from Florida defended the ride and fueled the fire on social media, which one particular fan took advantage of. Or should we say one particular rabbit?

A dedicated fan created @BriarPatchz, a Twitter account portraying the main character of Splash Mountain, Br’er Rabbit. The account regularly spreads the #SaveSplashMountain petition and responds to news stories about the ride’s closure.

The account regularly tweets Elon Musk, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and other Republican politicians, asking for help saving the water ride. They type in vernacular similar to that used on the ride and refer to everyone as “Br’er:”

If you have a few spare dimes, Brer @elonmusk, could you save Splash Mountain? The other critters and I would much ‘preciate that

If you have a few spare dimes, Brer @elonmusk, could you save Splash Mountain? The other critters and I would much ‘preciate that — Brer Rabbit (@BriarPatchz) December 13, 2022

I do wonder if Brer @RonDeSantisFL can help keep me from gittin’ evicted from my home

I do wonder if Brer @RonDeSantisFL can help keep me from gittin’ evicted from my home — Brer Rabbit (@BriarPatchz) December 12, 2022

They’ve even asked Universal Orlando Resort to give Splash Mountain a home:

Ya’ll got any room for a Briar Patch? Might need a place to stay for a while

Ya’ll got any room for a Briar Patch? Might need a place to stay for a while — Brer Rabbit (@BriarPatchz) December 12, 2022

While this account is amusing, it’s important to remember that the Br’er characters are primarily based on inappropriate stereotypes of Black Americans. They often use offensive versions of AAVE (African American Vernacular English) and, of course, come from Song of the South (1946). The film is full of harmful stereotypes and whitewashing of the struggles experienced by Black Americans post-Civil War. Overwhelmingly, activists are happy to see Splash Mountain go.

More on Splash Mountain

Splash Mountain will soon close at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom. The log flume ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disney:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure.