The winter storm blasting the US has caused multiple theme park closures across the country, forcing a cease of operations over the Christmas weekend.

A major arctic blast is bringing extreme cold, heavy snow, and intense wind across much of the United States this week, just in time for the holidays. The record-breaking low temperatures, wind, ice, and snow are affecting nearly every state in some way, with more than 110 million people coast-to-coast under winter-weather alerts for snow or icy conditions, per the National Weather Service.

This severe weather has caused multiple theme parks across the country to cease operations this Christmas weekend, affecting Dollywood, Hersheypark, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, and Kings Dominion, to mention a few.

Dollywood (@Dollywood), Dolly Parton’s famous theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, shared a statement that reads, “With winter weather approaching the area tonight, and out of an abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23. The park will reopen on Monday, Dec. 26. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”

Stay warm and safe, everyone!

The Pigeon Forge theme park had previously announced a delayed opening on December 23, but the Park’s operating schedule was modified due to the latest updates on the weather conditions in the area. Dollywood has not stated a strategy for tickets purchased for these dates.

Kings Dominion (@KingsDominionVA) in Doswell, Virginia, ceased operations today, December 22, due to inclement weather. As of this article’s publishing, the theme park’s website states that Kings Dominion will be open tomorrow, December 23, but this information could be updated by theme park officials pending weather conditions, extending the closure through December 26 — the following operational day at Kings Dominion.

We urge our readers to keep an eye on Kings Dominion’s Park Hours website for any updates. Per the Park’s announcement, pre-purchased tickets will be valid on any operating day through January 1.

Pre-purchased tickets will be valid any operating day through January 1st.

Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) in Hershey, Pennsylvania, also announced its closure from Thursday, December 22, through Saturday, December 24, adding that the theme park would also be closed on Christmas Day. The Hershey theme park’s closure is scheduled to end on December 26, when Hersheypark resumes operations. Per the theme park’s statement, tickets purchased for Hersheypark are valid through January 1.

Surprisingly, Six Flags Fiesta Texas (@SF_FiestaTexas) also announced closures at the Texan theme park on Friday, December 23, and Saturday, December 24, due to the bitterly cold temperatures forecasted in the area. Six Flags Fiesta Texas is scheduled to reopen on December 26, operating daily through January 1, 2023, per the Park’s statement.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas added that all tickets purchased for Friday and Saturday will be valid on any operating day through January 1, 2023.

Holiday in the Park will not open on Fri, 12/23, or Sat, 12/24, due to the bitterly cold temperatures coming to the area. Holiday in the Park will open as scheduled on Wed (tonight), and Thurs, 12/22. Thurs will be the final day for shows & Holiday Market.

Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida, announced a closure over the Christmas weekend as well, ceasing operations in one of the Resort’s theme parks through December 25.

We urge our readers to stay safe during the severe cold weather. Inside the Magic will continue to bring you the latest updates on theme park news.