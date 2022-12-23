Inclement Weather Causes Universal Orlando Closure Over Christmas Weekend

The once-in-a-generation storm blasting the US has caused a closure at Universal Orlando Resort over the Christmas weekend.

America is facing a major arctic blast, bringing record-breaking low temperatures, wind, ice, and snow affecting nearly every state in some way, with more than 110 million people coast-to-coast under winter-weather alerts for snow or icy conditions per the National Weather Service. And unfortunately, Florida is no exception, as the inclement weather recently caused a theme park closure at Universal Orlando Resort this Christmas weekend.

Universal officials (@UniversalORL) shared the announcement earlier today, stating that Universal’s Volcano Bay, the Orlando Resort’s water park, would remain closed on Friday, December 23, Saturday, December 24, and Sunday, December 25, due to inclement weather. Considering the nature of the Park, mostly outdoors and with water attractions, this closure is understandable given the low temperatures expected in Orlando over the weekend.

Volcano Bay will be closed on Friday, December 23, Saturday, December 24, and Sunday, December 25, due to inclement weather. For park updates, please call 407-817-8317 or stay tuned to Universal Orlando’s social channels.

🌧️ ❄️ Weather Update ❄️ 🌧️

— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 22, 2022

As of this article’s publishing, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s CityWalk continue normal operations pending further updates from theme park officials or the National Weather Service. Inside the Magic will keep you updated if Universal Orlando announces additional closures.

Just a week ago, Universal decided to close Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park out of an abundance of caution due to a tornado watch in place in Orlando and the surrounding areas. Fortunately, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s CityWalk remained open, which will hopefully be the case this Christmas weekend.

Several attractions at Universal Orlando Resort have recently changed their status or are scheduled to do so soon. Some of these include Pteranodon Flyers, reopening on December 24; Dudley Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, which reopened on December 19; Jurassic Jurassic Park River Adventure, scheduled to close on January 9, 2023; and several attractions permanently shutting down in 2023.

Will this closure affect your visit to Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season? Let us know in the comments below!