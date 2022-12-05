One of this theme park’s most aggressive roller coasters is finally available for thrill seekers of all ages to experience!

While theme parks across America have so much to see and do, perhaps the most popular offering at any theme park is a roller coaster. The thrill and excitement of the speed, twists, turns, and loops are feelings that are hard to compare, and for thrill seekers of all ages, riding their favorite roller coaster is a highlight of any visit to their favorite theme park.

However, roller coasters can sometimes malfunction, causing nasty accidents that leave a mark on Guests forever. To prevent this, theme park officials and maintenance teams work hard to keep roller coasters in top shape to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all Guests visiting and looking for a thrill.

These maintenance works recently caused a longer-than-expected closure at Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as the Park unexpectedly closed Candymonium, Hersheypark’s tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster. The cause of this extended closure was a possible delay in the delivery of an essential piece for the coaster’s operation, which fortunately arrived at the Hershey theme park last week, allowing the Park to begin preparations to reopen the fan-favorite roller coaster.

While no official reopening date was stated with this initial announcement, Candymonium is now officially back at Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Theme park officials announced that the attraction would be fully operational starting Sunday, December 4, at 2 p.m. local time, as stated across the Park’s social media channels. As shared on Twitter (@Hesheypark), the statement reads, “Oh what fun it is to ride! Candymonium will reopen today at 2 pm as part of our Christmas Candylane offerings. See you soon!”

In addition to being Hersheypark’s tallest, fastest, longest, “and sweetest” roller coaster, Candymonium is part of the theme park’s holiday offerings, as it is one of the most popular offerings at Christmas Candylane. Christmas Candylane is one of the most awaited events at the Hershey theme park, although its initial dates were unfortunately canceled this year.

If you haven’t had the chance to ride this exciting roller coaster, Hersheypark describes Candymonium as follows:

Candymonium – Details Candymonium® is the tallest, fastest, longest, and sweetest coaster in Hersheypark. From the distinctive Hershey’s candy theme to the memorable thrills around every turn, we’ve masterfully assembled the finest ingredients to create a one-of-a-kind Bolliger & Mabillard hyper coaster. Savor a heart-pounding, 210-foot ascent up the tallest hill in Hersheypark. Then, dip into thrilling drops including 7 camelback hills that serve up the ultimate feeling of freedom with the most airtime in Hersheypark. Hold on tight! Candymonium reaches maximum speeds of 76 MPH. Along the way, feel the rush of The World’s Sweetest Coaster℠ when our largest coasters, Skyrush and Candymonium, cross paths and create the thrilling moment known as, Candyrush℠.

This out-and-back-style coaster features a 4,636-foot milk chocolate track and spans 7 acres in the all-new Hershey’s Chocolatetown® region. Savor the thrills! A ride on Candymonium lasts 2 minutes and 26 seconds.Guests visiting Candymonium will enjoy a sweet, candy-inspired experience from start to finish! Check out the Hershey’s-themed trains, arrival area, coaster building, Candymonium shop, and more. Plus, the finishing touch is an impressive panoramic banked curve around the iconic Kisses Fountain. Earlier this year, Hersheypark shut down the theme park’s most iconic roller coaster, Wildcat. While fans of the attraction were disappointed to see the Wildcat close, Hersheypark announced that the coaster would receive a “hybrid” treatment, bringing new thrills into the Hershey theme park with “Wildcat’s Revenge.”

Will you visit Hersheypark this holiday season and enjoy Candymonium? Tell us about your plans in the comments below!