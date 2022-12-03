After an unexpected closure, a fan-favorite attraction nears its reopening at this popular theme park.

Millions of families make their way to their favorite theme park every year to enjoy fun and thrilling attractions and create memories they will undoubtedly treasure for a lifetime. With roller coasters for the bravest thrill-seekers, rides and attractions for the whole family, fantastic entertainment offerings, mouth-watering dining offerings and snacks, fun activities, and shops to bring even more memories home, it’s no wonder why theme parks are some of the top destinations for families in America.

While there is so much to see and do at theme parks, perhaps the most popular offerings parkgoers are eager to experience are roller coasters. The rush of the wind in your face, the excitement of the drops, twists, and turns, and the thrill of high speeds are feelings that are hard to compare. Unfortunately, these coasters may sometimes present unexpected malfunctions, causing them to cease operations without notice.

This happened at the Hersheypark theme park in Hershey, Pennsylvania, where theme park officials recently announced the closure of Candymonium, Hersheypark’s tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster. The Park’s official website states that the fan-favorite attraction is temporarily closed. Some fans noticed this unexpected closure since at least November 17.

While Hersheypark officials did not state the reason for the closure of the popular attraction at the theme park, they recently announced that maintenance teams had finally received the required part for the popular roller coaster to resume operations. Theme park officials stated that Candymonium would be cycling this weekend as part of the Park’s safety protocols to ensure the coaster operates in line with all the safety measures required for its reopening. However, Hersheypark officials did not share a specific date for the roller coaster’s reopening.

The announcement, as shared on Twitter (@Hersheypark), reads:

We know Candymonium fans are anxious for winter rides!

The required part has arrived, so guests may see Candymonium cycling this weekend as part of our safety protocols in preparation for its opening.

We'll post an update on its confirmed opening when available. pic.twitter.com/1gIX8HNVUV — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) December 2, 2022

Candymonium is a steel roller coaster designed by Bolliger & Mabillard and located in Herseypark’s newly-themed section of the Park, Hershey’s Chocolatetown, adjacent to Hershey’s Chocolate World. The roller coaster was introduced in 2019 and opened on July 3, 2020, as Hersheypark’s 15th roller coaster and the Park’s tallest, fastest, longest, “and sweetest” coaster.

Hersheypark describes Candymonium as follows:

Candymonium – Temporarily Closed Details Candymonium® is the tallest, fastest, longest, and sweetest coaster in Hersheypark. From the distinctive Hershey’s candy theme to the memorable thrills around every turn, we’ve masterfully assembled the finest ingredients to create a one-of-a-kind Bolliger & Mabillard hyper coaster. Savor a heart-pounding, 210-foot ascent up the tallest hill in Hersheypark. Then, dip into thrilling drops including 7 camelback hills that serve up the ultimate feeling of freedom with the most airtime in Hersheypark.

Hold on tight! Candymonium reaches maximum speeds of 76 MPH. Along the way, feel the rush of The World’s Sweetest Coaster℠ when our largest coasters, Skyrush and Candymonium, cross paths and create the thrilling moment known as, Candyrush℠.

This out-and-back-style coaster features a 4,636-foot milk chocolate track and spans 7 acres in the all-new Hershey’s Chocolatetown® region. Savor the thrills! A ride on Candymonium lasts 2 minutes and 26 seconds.Guests visiting Candymonium will enjoy a sweet, candy-inspired experience from start to finish! Check out the Hershey’s-themed trains, arrival area, coaster building, Candymonium shop, and more. Plus, the finishing touch is an impressive panoramic banked curve around the iconic Kisses Fountain.