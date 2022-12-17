Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort in early 2023 can enjoy some extra Disney magic with extended hours at two Parks.

Walt Disney World Resort has tons of fun things for Guests of all ages to enjoy, from beloved classic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and Splash Mountain, to new and innovative experiences like Avatar Flight of Passage, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, interactions with fan-favorite characters like Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and Captain Jack Sparrow, world-class entertainment offerings throughout the day, mouth-watering snacks, and more. With so much to see and do, it’s no wonder why Disney World is the Most Magical Place on Earth.

And Disney World is kicking off 2023 bringing more magic for Guests visiting in January, as the Resort’s calendar was recently updated with extended operating hours at Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Extended hours at Magic Kingdom

Per Walt Disney World’s website, Magic Kingdom will open at 9 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. on the following dates:

January 1 through January 8

January 10 through January 13

January 15

January 17 through January 19

January 21 and 22

January 24 through January 28

The Park will operate from 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. on January 9, 14, 16, 20, and 23.

Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels and other select hotels can take advantage of early entry to Magic Kingdom 30 minutes before the Park’s opening. In addition, Guests staying at a Disney Deluxe Resort, Disney Deluxe Villa Resort, or other select hotels can enjoy Disney’s Extended Evening Hours at Magic Kingdom on January 4, 11, 18, and 25, from 11 p.m. through 1 a.m.

Extended hours at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Per Walt Disney World’s website, Disney’s Animal Kingdom — which is celebrating the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water with new offerings at the Park — will welcome Guests at 8 a.m., an hour ahead of the Park’s normal operating hours, on the following dates:

January 1 through January 7, closing at 8 p.m.

January 8, closing at 7 p.m.

January 14 through January 16, closing at 7 p.m.

January 20 through January 22, closing at 7 p.m.

January 28, closing at 8 p.m.

Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels and select other hotels can take advantage of early entry to Disney’s Animal Kingdom at 7:30 a.m. on these dates.

It is essential to mention that this information is available on the official Walt Disney World Resort website as of this article’s publishing and that operating hours can be updated by Park officials anytime. We urge our readers to check Disney World’s Hours & Events Calendar ahead of their trip for the latest information.

