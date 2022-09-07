Fans will soon be able to own an iconic piece of Disney Parks history with an upcoming collection of exclusive items.

Disney Parks around the world have been home to countless memories for generations. From the opening of Disneyland Resort in 1955 to the opening of Walt Disney World Resort, the Most Magical Place on Earth, in 1971, including the breathtaking oversees developments of Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disney Resort, Disney Parks worldwide are some of the most popular destinations for the young and the young at heart to live a magical experience.

Visiting Disney Parks worldwide will surely make you want to take a souvenir home to remember your magical visit for a lifetime, whether that be a pin of your favorite movie or attraction, the latest Spirit Jersey, a new pair of Mickey or Minnie Ears, or any other of the hundreds of offerings the Parks have.

However, an exclusive collection is coming very soon that will allow fans to own an iconic piece of Disney Parks’ history in a stylish and eco-friendly way.

Disneyland Paris recently announced the release of an upcoming exclusive collection, including a limited edition of tote bags, duffel bags, briefcases, and pouches, all of which have been manufactured using the recycled tarp that covered Sleeping Beauty Castle through its renovation works at the Parisian Park.

Per Disneyland Paris News:

Each of the 2300 collection’s pieces –which have been handmade and entirely manufactured by Ile de France-based company Bilum –will have a unique and exclusive design. This will be the perfect opportunity to acquire items that celebrate both the art and history of Disneyland Paris through its iconic Castle that is so admired by Guests.

Jean-David Marque, Merchandise & Retail Director at Disneyland Paris, commented the following regarding this historic Disney Parks collection:

We are particularly happy to launch this one-of-a-kind collection dedicated to Sleeping Beauty Castle –the icon of our destination-which will allow our fans to take home an authentic piece of magic. Besides, this project is for us an opportunity to collaborate with a local French company that shares Disneyland Paris’ environmental and social values.

This upcoming collection is part of Disneyland Paris’ ongoing commitment to reducing waste, protecting resources, and supporting the local economy. This project was developed in collaboration with BILUM, an Ile de France-based SMB — small and medium-sized business — that specializes in upcycling tarps and other materials to create unique leather goods.

Founder of the BILUM Company, Hélène de La Moureyre, said, “we are building the brands’ legacy using their own materials,” making these iconic pieces capture the essence and magic of Disneyland Paris in such a historic moment for the Park, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. In addition, BILUM partly collaborated with an ESAT Establishments and Services of Assistance through Work -hosting people with disabilities) to develop Disneyland Paris’ collection.

This limited-edition collection of upcycled Disney Parks history will be sold at The Storybook Store on Main Street U.S.A. — located at Disneyland Park in Disneyland Paris — starting on September 9, 2022, while supplies last. Prices for these exclusive items will range from €30 to €140.

Would you like to own one of these exclusive pieces and add a bit of Disney Parks history to your collection? Let us know in the comments below!