An all-new offering is coming soon to Disneyland Resort, and it promises to take Guests on an out-of-this-world experience!

Disneyland Resort offers many fun things for Guests to see and do during their visit. From experiencing all the attractions at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure to enjoying the delicious dining offerings at the Parks, hugging your favorite Disney character, being mesmerized by world-class entertainment offerings, and so much more, Guests are sure to have a day to remember at the Happiest Place on Earth.

Disneyland Resort also offers some experiences that are more exclusive, like VIP tours of the Park, separately ticketed events, and reserved seating for some entertainment offerings. In addition to these experiences, the Park recently announced an exciting new project coming soon to take select Guests on an out-of-this-world experience.

Members of the Disney Vacation Club will soon be able to enjoy the first Member Lounge at Disneyland Resort in California, called “Disney Vacation Club Star View Station,” which is scheduled to open in the first half of 2023. This space-themed lounge will be located in the heart of Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park, in the space on the second floor of the Star Wars: Launch Bay building.

Per Disney Parks Blog:

The sleekly designed “space” will be home to a dedicated Disney Vacation Club Member Services team, as well as plenty of casual seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, device-charging stations and more. The new lounge will be open daily during scheduled hours to eligible* Disney Vacation Club Members with valid park tickets and reservations to Disneyland Park.

There are a total of 15 Disney Vacation Club properties across four states at this time, including Disney’s Riviera Resort, the newest Disney Vacation Club property at Walt Disney World Resort, the recently expanded Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

This highly exclusive new lounge at Disneyland Resort will surely provide an impressive bonus to the experience of Guests visiting Disneyland Resort when it opens in 2023.

More on Disneyland Resort

There is so much for Guests to enjoy at Disneyland! Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. At Disneyland, Guests can now enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

And Disney California Adventure has so many fun things to do! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, pick up a mouth-watering hot dog at Award Wieners, and head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers. Fans of the MCU can visit Avengers Campus and join their favorite superhero on exciting missions on WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! Guests can also enjoy the Pixar Pal-A-Round on a swinging or non-swinging gondola, learn to fly at Goofy’s Sky School, rock on the Silly Symphony Swings, and catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

Would you like to experience this new lounge at Disneyland Resort? Let us know in the comments below!