Former Disney Imagineer Criticizes Republican Response to Hurricane Ian

Joe Rohde, a retired Disney Imagineer, is best known for designing Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. He also helped bring Pandora: The World of Avatar to life at the Disney Park!

Rohde now lives in California but had some harsh words about the Republican party’s response to Hurricane Ian, which devastated Florida this week. The @GOP Twitter account offered “thoughts and prayers” for the people of Florida, to which Rohde replied:

I believe that translates into “We intend to do nothing to help them.”

Rohde is outspoken about his social and political views online. He also regularly interacts with fans and answers questions about Disney Parks design.

Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida on Wednesday last night after making landfall in Fort Myers at nearly Category Five level winds. Damage was reported at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and multiple areas of Universal Orlando Resort.

On Monday, Walt Disney World Resort announced that Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort would close from Wednesday, September 28 to Friday, September 30. Guests with current or future reservations at these Resort Hotels were relocated.

Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, and Disney’s Water Parks -Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon – closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney’s Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature also closed on Wednesday, September 28, and Thursday, September 29.

Walt Disney World Resort announced that it would begin a phased reopening on Friday, though Guests should expect a slow return to normal operations.

We hope everyone in Florida and the path of Hurricane Ian stays safe.