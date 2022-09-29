Fans Enraged Over Marvel’s Marketing, “Disappointed” With Constant “Teases”

To nobody’s surprise, Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law disappointed fans again since Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock was nowhere to be seen.

After seeing Charlie Cox’s Daredevil all over the She-Hulk advertisements, fans assumed that the super hero would play a role in helping the hero deal with her new identity. Since the trailer revealed Daredevil early on, fans thought the hero would show up sooner rather than later.

Instead, it seems that Marvel wanted fans to have a reason to come back every week to watch She-Hulk in case everyone’s favorite blind lawyer arrived.

Fans went online to share their disappointment, with one fan posting a picture of Joker wearing a Daredevil sweatshirt after not seeing Daredevil for the 7th week in a row:

Daredevil fans again this week #shehulk

Other fans shared how they managed to lower expectations for the show, hoping to see Daredevil soon:

I’ve given up I have decided to drink alcohol whilst watching she Hulk so I don’t pay attention to the episode

I didnt even watch it because i knew we wasnt gonna be in it

Some fans have braced themselves for Daredevil only to be in the finale:

Due to She-Hulk fans attacking other MCU fans for wanting Daredevil to show up, fans pointed out how the entire marketing revolved around Charlie Cox’s Daredevil being the big reveal:

Episode was good, but the marketing of this show is Ralph boner levels Then they shouldn’t have put him in the teasers and built hype around him

I don’t see the issue with DD fans wanting to see him – he was used plenty in the show’s marketing and after NWH and the Netflix shows, fans just want him back. It’s a perfectly good reason for watching. Just saying.

In the end, fans will hopefully see Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, but it’s crazy that She-Hulk may have wasted their biggest reveal as a marketing tool to use MCU fans to keep showing up every week to watch the show.

It might be a good business tactic, but it has made fans trust Marvel less regarding their Disney+ series because not many significant things happen in their rigid formula-driven shows anymore.

More on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Here’s the official synopsis for the new Marvel series:

This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination.

Do you wish Daredevil showed up sooner in She-Hulk? Let us know your thought!

