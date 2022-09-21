‘Daredevil’ Reboot Reportedly Replacing Major Role With Iconic Character

After hearing that Daredevil: Born Again would be 18 episodes, fans may have thought that the series would’ve focused more on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, but it seems that the series might be used to bring back more Netflix Marvel super heroes.

Fans already knew Marvel was planning to reintroduce some of the Netflix Marvel heroes after hearing that Alaqua Cox’s Echo was confirmed to reintroduce Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones. Still, it seems that Daredevil’s Disney+ series would make Jones a pivotal character in the series. Now, scheduling conflicts seem to prevent her from having a large role in the series.

Thankfully, Vincent D’onofrio has already confirmed that he will return as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, so fans will still have the iconic duo for the series as Fisk’s involvement as the villain always makes it more interesting for Cox’s Daredevil.

Entertainment scooper KC Walsh from The Geeks Worldwide went to Twitter to share a rumor he was hearing about the Punisher’s reported role in the Daredevil reboot that would replace Jessica Jones’ original role in the series:

“I know I was in denial about this but it sounds like another popular character will show up as well due to a scheduling conflict as it appears they will take the rumored role Jessica Jones had.”

He goes on to clarify that the rumor indicates that Daredevil: Born Again is more of a fresh start for all Netflix super heroes instead of just focusing on Daredevil and his new role in the MCU:

“Basically Born Again is re-introducing the Netflix characters to the mainstream and they planned to bring in Ritter but there’s a scheduling problem for Born Again. So they needed another Netflix star to fill the role. It’s Jon Bernthal. Wouldn’t be shocked if Ritter cameos tho.”

If Marvel brings in Bernthal’s Punisher, fans will be worried that the anti hero won’t be the same, as Disney will feel compelled to tone back the character’s violence and make him more friendly, which would be a disservice to the character.

While Disney promises to bring more R-rated content for Marvel, fans aren’t convinced that the Punisher will be safe from Disney’s censorship.

Do you want Jon Bernthal’s Punisher in the MCU? Let us know what you think!

