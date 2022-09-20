Comments made about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically The Avengers, from renowned actor Dwayne Johnson aren’t sitting well with Marvel fans.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson got his full-length feature film beginning in Universal Pictures’ The Mummy Returns (2001) and the subsequent spinoff The Scorpion King (2002) after a successful career as a professional wrestler in the WWE. Since that point, the actor has become a household name.

He is known for his role in many blockbusters, including films like Jungle Cruise (2021), Moana (2016), the Jumanji franchise, Central Intelligence (2016), the Fast & Furious franchise, and many others. The NBC sitcom Young Rock has also been a popular offering for fans wanting to know more about his life prior to wrestling and acting, including his relationship with his father Rocky Johnson.

He took a major step in his career by being introduced to the DC Universe as the voice of Krypto in DC League of Super-Pets (2022) earlier this summer, but the major DC blockbuster that everyone is waiting on starring The Rock won’t be released until later this year. Of course, we’re talking about Black Adam (2022), which is set to hit theaters in October of this year.

Now, as Black Adam gets closer to its theatrical debut, many fans have uncovered comments from Johnson in the past where he hilariously roasts The Avengers for four minutes straight.

“Here’s the thing with the Avengers. So you ask if Thanos, what? How do you call the name? So you ask me if Thanos would scare me? Here’s the thing with the Avengers. They’re all my buddies. They’re pu**ies, that’s the thing.” “The Avengers? No, you know who’s tough in the Avengers? None of them! (starts laughing). DC in the house. You know what I’m saying.”

Of course, while these comments were given in good fun, many fans took exception, especially as The Rock continues to promote his upcoming movie, just weeks away from being released.

Interestingly enough, there have been rumors lately that Johnson could be jumping the DC Universe for Marvel in the future. There have been reports that The Rock could play the role of the villain Apocalypse as the MCU roles into Phase 5. However, many of those rumors have been dashed by reports that Johnson may be signing on to take on a producer role with DC.

In addition, there have been reports that Dwayne Johnson could take the iconic role of Genie away from Will Smith in the future Aladdin 2 project, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

What do you think of these comments from Dwayne Johnson?