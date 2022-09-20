Brad Pitt to Join Marvel Cinematic Universe, Reports Say

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is comprised of many popular properties and movies that have been major box office attractions for several years.

We’ve seen the MCU end Phase Three in dramatic fashion with Avengers: Endgame, saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America.

This led to the beginning of Phase Four with the Disney+ Original WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany (Vision) back in 2021. Following that, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) starring Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire all as their own separate, Multiversal version of Peter Parker, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) with Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and recently, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) with Chris Hemsworth (Thor Odinson) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Mighty Thor) were all released.

Looking toward the future of Marvel, there is currently one movie in production that is not officially part of the MCU. Of course, we’re talking about the Deadpool franchise, and specifically, Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds.

Reports from Giant Freakin Robot indicate that Brad Pitt is in talks to join the cast of Deadpool 3 with his role as The Vanisher. The Fight Club actor made a brief appearance in Deadpool 2 as the character, and there is speculation that he could play a bigger role in this film.

In addition to making an appearance in Ryan Reynolds’ film, there is speculation from the report that Pitt could then join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the character, as Disney looks to include mutants in its next phase of the MCU.

However, the report also indicates that Pitt could be introduced in some multidimensional role as Cable, played by Josh Broslin.

“On the other hand, Brad Pitt could be joining Deadpool 3 as a multidimensional variant of Cable himself; at one point, both he and Michael Shannon were in the running to play the powerful mutant soldier, so having him pop up as an alternate version of Josh Brolin would be a typically Deadpool meta-joke. Josh Brolin himself is reportedly signed to a four-film deal to appear in films as Cable, but that does not necessarily mean that he will be showing up in Deadpool 3. After all, now that Disney has access to mutantkind, we could get Cable in all sorts of projects.”

If negotiations with Pitt are successful, it would seem that he would be a part of more than just the Deadpool films, putting him in the MCU in some capacity and giving Disney yet another character to pull from as it looks toward Phase 5.

What do you think of Brad Pitt potentially joining the MCU? Let us know in the comments!