Marvel Might Finally Make A ‘Hulk’ Sequel After Hidden Contract Ends

Mark Ruffalo might finally get his Hulk movie due to a hidden contract reportedly ending.

One of the biggest complaints for the MCU is that the Hulk is an underused super hero. After only having one movie in the MCU that wasn’t received well, fans of the iconic character have dealt with different iterations of the character.

Mark Ruffalo took over the role after Edward Norton disagreed with Marvel. Hulk changed several times from a raging monster to Professor Hulk and is supposedly a mix of the two in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

While Ruffalo’s story as the Hulk continues in She-Hulk, fans thought that might be the end of his story, but one fan disagrees after finding out about a certain contract. One of the reasons why Marvel doesn’t include the Hulk in many projects is because Paramount has the movie rights to the character.

Now, that might be coming to a close. One fan believes that the contract for movie rights is ending. After several weeks of investigating, the fan not only believes the contract is real but that Marvel might end up taking advantage of it very soon.

The Marvel fan shared their Reddit insight and allowed others to see their work. Due to the rumors of a World War Hulk project, the fan took the time to look into the contract details and believes that the contract ends on June 2023 due to the contract supposedly lasting for 15 years after the release of The Incredible Hulk (2008).

Phase Six could easily include a World War Hulk movie, and there are some rumors that Hulk might even be the villain in Thunderbolts (2024), which would be a shocking twist for all Marvel fans. Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner has always been aware of the damage he is capable of, so it will be interesting to see how his character evolves after She-Hulk.

Despite saying he was passing the torch to Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, Mark Ruffalo might stick around as the Hulk for a few more years. Perhaps the actor was referring to She-Hulk taking over his spot as an avenger after Bruce goes down a more destructive path, but fans will have to wait and see what happens in She-Hulk.

Phase Four might be coming to a close, but MCU fans have a lot to look forward to with Phase Five and Phase Six. On Disney+, you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on August 18. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ with Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released on November 11.