New Photos Incite Outrage, “People Acting as If Gal Gadot Was In Nazi Germany”

Gal Gadot’s time as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince in the DC Expanded Universe has been tinged with controversy through no fault of her own.

Israeli national Gadot has bravely spoken out out about the mistreatment she — like numerous other actresses — allegedly experienced while working with Joss Whedon.

In Gadot’s case, Whedon reportedly made inappropriate comments on the set of Justice League (2017), not to be confused with Gadot’s more recent project, Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

The Death on the Nile leading lady shared with Elle magazine that she was “shaking like a tree” when she eventually confronted Whedon after the way he spoke to her on set.

Now, a new controversy has emerged — this time surrounding Gadot’s iconic super hero character. Still images from deleted scenes from Patty Jenkins’s ill-received Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) have surfaced, and they appear to show Diana Prince at a Nazi rally during the World War II era:

New photos of Gal as Diana Prince were released. (1/2) In these images, is represented what Diana was doing between the time interval from the first to her second movie. (WW – WW84)

Needless to say, DC fans online are outraged, as the image appears to have been Photoshopped using a photo from an actual Nazi rally. It is worth noting, however, that Gadot’s Prince, along with other Wonder Woman actors Lucy Davis (Etta), Eugene Brave Rock (The Chief), and Ewen Bremner (Charlie), appear to be shocked and disgusted by what they are hearing.

**The following posts may contain language unsuitable for some readers**

Denzel was aghast that Wonder Woman was doing nothing more than gasping in horror:

Nazi’s [sic: Nazis] doing a holocaust: Wonder Woman: *gasp*

MrMostlyMediocre couldn’t believe that Israeli Gadot agreed to even shoot the photo, despite the fact that it was ultimately deleted from the final cut of Wonder Woman 1984:

How in the f*** did Gal Gadot, an Israeli, agree to shoot a picture where #WonderWoman, a nigh invulnerable warrior, stands by mildly aghast during a #Nazi rally AND NOT DO A DAMN THING TO STOP THE NAZIS. #WonderWoman1984 could have been a bigger sh**show, lol.

Some fans are urging others to remember that Gadot herself was not in Nazi Germany and that she is, in fact, an actress:

Why are people acting as if Gal Gadot was actually in Nazi Germany for that second picture?

The situation is continuing to garner commentary across social media.

