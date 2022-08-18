Multiple Dates Now Completely Unavailable For Disney World Halloween Party

Spooks and haunts are unleashed on Walt Disney World as multiple dates become unavailable.

This year has seen the return of the classic Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park. But, for those hoping to snag a ticket to the party this month, unfortunately, all tickets have now been sold for the entirety of August.

After last year’s Boo Bash replaced the fan-favorite Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party last year at the Disney World Resort, the beloved Halloween event complete with Boo-To-You Parade and Hocus Pocus-themed Cinderella Castle show has returned to Orlando, Central Florida.

The separate, hard-ticketed event sees Guests allowed entrance into the Disney Park’s Magic Kingdom to enjoy an evening of festivities, ranging from an exclusive parade and castle show, rare character meet and greets, and the chance to bag hundreds of candy bars in true Halloween fashion.

Guests holding Halloween Party tickets do not need to follow the usual ticketholder plus Park Pass process to enter Magic Kingdom Park, and can be admitted as early as 4 p.m. to enjoy attractions like Space Mountain before the Halloween antics commence from 7 p.m. through midnight. Entertainment includes Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, the fireworks show replacing Disney Enchantment for these selected nights, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade complete with the iconic Headless Horseman, and The Cadaver Dans Barbershop Quartet.

This year, for the first time ever, Powerline Max Goof from A Goofy Movie (1995) will make his Halloween Party debut — however, his appearance is limited due to the operational execution of the parade.

The current status of all dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is as follows (per the official Walt Disney World website, at the time of publication):

Friday, August 12, 2022 SOLD OUT

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 SOLD OUT

Friday, August 19, 2022 SOLD OUT

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 SOLD OUT

Friday, August 26, 2022 SOLD OUT

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 SOLD OUT

Friday, September 2, 2022 SOLD OUT

Monday, September 5, 2022 SOLD OUT

Friday, September 9, 2022 $119 $109

Sunday, September 11, 2022 $119 $109

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 $119 $109

Friday, September 16, 2022 $119 $109

Sunday, September 18, 2022 $119 $109

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 SOLD OUT

Friday, September 23, 2022 $139 $129

Sunday, September 25, 2022 $139 $129

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 $139 $129

Thursday, September 29, 2022 $139 $129

Friday, September 30, 2022 $139 $129

Sunday, October 2, 2022 $139 $129

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 $159 $149

Thursday, October 6, 2022 $159 $149

Friday, October 7, 2022 $179 $169

Monday, October 10, 2022 $159 $149

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 $159 $149

Thursday, October 13, 2022 $159 $149

Friday, October 14, 2022 $179 $169

Sunday, October 16, 2022 $159 $149

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 $159 $149

Thursday, October 20, 2022 $159 $149

Friday, October 21, 2022 $179 $169

Sunday, October 23, 2022 $159 $149

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 $159 $149

Thursday, October 27, 2022 $159 $149

Friday, October 28, 2022 $179 $169

Sunday, October 30, 2022 SOLD OUT

Monday, October 31, 2022 SOLD OUT

Are you visiting Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year? Let us know in the comments down below!