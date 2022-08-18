Multiple Dates Now Completely Unavailable For Disney World Halloween Party

Spooks and haunts are unleashed on Walt Disney World as multiple dates become unavailable.
This year has seen the return of the classic Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park. But, for those hoping to snag a ticket to the party this month, unfortunately, all tickets have now been sold for the entirety of August.
After last year’s Boo Bash replaced the fan-favorite Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party last year at the Disney World Resort, the beloved Halloween event complete with Boo-To-You Parade and Hocus Pocus-themed Cinderella Castle show has returned to Orlando, Central Florida.
The separate, hard-ticketed event sees Guests allowed entrance into the Disney Park’s Magic Kingdom to enjoy an evening of festivities, ranging from an exclusive parade and castle show, rare character meet and greets, and the chance to bag hundreds of candy bars in true Halloween fashion.
Guests holding Halloween Party tickets do not need to follow the usual ticketholder plus Park Pass process to enter Magic Kingdom Park, and can be admitted as early as 4 p.m. to enjoy attractions like Space Mountain before the Halloween antics commence from 7 p.m. through midnight. Entertainment includes Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, the fireworks show replacing Disney Enchantment for these selected nights, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade complete with the iconic Headless Horseman, and The Cadaver Dans Barbershop Quartet.
This year, for the first time ever, Powerline Max Goof from A Goofy Movie (1995) will make his Halloween Party debut — however, his appearance is limited due to the operational execution of the parade.
The current status of all dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is as follows (per the official Walt Disney World website, at the time of publication):
Friday, August 12, 2022 SOLD OUT
Tuesday, August 16, 2022 SOLD OUT
Friday, August 19, 2022 SOLD OUT
Tuesday, August 23, 2022 SOLD OUT
Friday, August 26, 2022 SOLD OUT
Tuesday, August 30, 2022 SOLD OUT
Friday, September 2, 2022 SOLD OUT
Monday, September 5, 2022 SOLD OUT
Friday, September 9, 2022 $119 $109
Sunday, September 11, 2022 $119 $109
Tuesday, September 13, 2022 $119 $109
Friday, September 16, 2022 $119 $109
Sunday, September 18, 2022 $119 $109
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 SOLD OUT
Friday, September 23, 2022 $139 $129
Sunday, September 25, 2022 $139 $129
Tuesday, September 27, 2022 $139 $129
Thursday, September 29, 2022 $139 $129
Friday, September 30, 2022 $139 $129
Sunday, October 2, 2022 $139 $129
Tuesday, October 4, 2022 $159 $149
Thursday, October 6, 2022 $159 $149
Friday, October 7, 2022 $179 $169
Monday, October 10, 2022 $159 $149
Tuesday, October 11, 2022 $159 $149
Thursday, October 13, 2022 $159 $149
Friday, October 14, 2022 $179 $169
Sunday, October 16, 2022 $159 $149
Tuesday, October 18, 2022 $159 $149
Thursday, October 20, 2022 $159 $149
Friday, October 21, 2022 $179 $169
Sunday, October 23, 2022 $159 $149
Tuesday, October 25, 2022 $159 $149
Thursday, October 27, 2022 $159 $149
Friday, October 28, 2022 $179 $169
Sunday, October 30, 2022 SOLD OUT
Monday, October 31, 2022 SOLD OUT
Are you visiting Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year? Let us know in the comments down below!