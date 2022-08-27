Disney Bringing ‘Encanto’ Back to the Big Screen With New Opening Act

The “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” might have simmered for now, but Encanto (2021) still remains one of the most exciting Disney properties released in recent years.

Encanto‘s traditional theatrical outing was short-lived, hindered by the pandemic crisis and subsequent protocols. However, a flashy Disney+ release on Christmas Eve proved to be the perfect formula for the House of Mouse, and the rest is history. Even with continued strong viewership on Disney’s growing streaming service, Encanto will once more return to the theater with an exclusive new opening act.

From its lukewarm beginnings in November 2021, when it netted just over $200 million worldwide, the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic made a triumphant comeback when it was released on Disney+ the following month. Since then, Encanto has proven to be a force to be reckoned with. The sleeper hit has been decorated with multiple awards such as the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 94th Academy Awards and hit numerous accolades in the music industry.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” made Disney history after reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100, overtaking Frozen‘s (2013) “Let It Go”, and beating the previous record holder, “A Whole New World” from Aladdin (1992). Further commercial success came with the Original Soundtrack hitting the coveted number one spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 and U.K. Album Charts, thanks, in part, to popular songs like “Bruno”, “The Family Madrigal”, “Waiting On A Miracle”, “Surface Pressure”, and “What Else Can I Do?”.

Many Disney fans likely discovered Encanto through Disney+, as well as its popularity on social media in spaces like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, meaning the opportunity to see it in theaters had already been and gone. However, Disney has announced Encanto‘s return to the company’s own movie theater — the El Capitan Theatre in the heart of Los Angeles.

In addition to Encanto, Disney and Pixar Animation Studios’ Coco (2017) will also have showings at the El Capitan; both are being released on the big screen to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Per a press release:

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – August 26, 2022 – Tickets are on sale now to watch Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” September 9-12 and Disney’s “Encanto” September 16-22 presented by Disney+ at the El Capitan Theatre this September. Before each showing of “Coco,” guests can see the Mariachi Divas, Ballet Folkórico De Los Ángeles and a Fiesta of Lights featuring music from the movie as they enter the theatre. Guests can also take photos at a “Coco”-themed photo op featuring a replica of Ernesto de la Cruz’s guitar.

While Coco audiences will get the exclusive themed experience detailed above, those seeing Encanto will be treated to a new opening act from Mirabel Madrigal herself. That’s right, Disney says “Moviegoers can watch Mirabel live on stage before each showing of Encanto.” Mirabel joined the Disney Parks team in Disneyland Resort last year and finally made her debut at the Walt Disney World Resort over the summer, her appearance at the El Capitan is sure to make these showings of Encanto even more memorable.

The world of Encanto, complete with a magical house, miracle-gifted individuals, and the multi-generational Colombian Madrigal family, comes from Jared Bush and Byron Howard, and co-director Charise Castro Smith, with songs and score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Germaine Franco, respectively.

Encanto features the voice talents of Stephanie Beatriz (Maribel Madrigal), María Cecilia Botero (Abuela Alma Madrigal), John Leguizamo (Bruno Madrigal), Mauro Castillo (Félix Madrigal), Jessica Darrow (Luisa Madrigal), Angie Cepeda (Julieta Madrigal), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa Madrigal), Diane Guerrero (Isabela Madrigal), Wilmer Valderrama (Agustin Madrigal), Rhenzy Feliz (Camilo Madrigal), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Antonio Madrigal), Adassa (Dolores Madrigal), Maluma (Mariano Guzman), and Alan Tudyk (Pico).

Do you have plans to see Encanto — or Coco — at the El Capitan this September? Let us know in the comments down below!