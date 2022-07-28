‘Star Wars’ Reportedly Changes Canon AGAIN For Minor Twist In New Series

Disney continues to mess with canon by changing a Star Wars character in new series.

After Obi-Wan Kenobi walked the line with almost changing Star Wars canon — some fans may still argue that the series broke canon when it brought Darth Vader to face Obi- Wan — it seems that Star Wars is going to change canon once again.

It won’t be a major moment in the Star Wars universe this time, but it’s still confusing why Lucasfilm decided this moment needed to happen. Tales of the Jedi will reportedly have Dooku kill a Jedi Master after a fan leaks some footage of the moment online. Yaddle, the female Jedi of the same species as Yoda, will fight Dooku, and she won’t survive.

Many fans might not remember Yaddle very well because she wasn’t involved in The Clone Wars due to stepping down from the Jedi Council. She did this after the Naboo Crisis in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999).

This might make fans instantly believe that Yaddle might be the best candidate for Dooku to kill right after he falls to the Dark Side, but other projects like the Darth Vader comics and Jedi Fallen Order imply that the Jedi Master survives the Clone Wars.

Yaddle is seen in one of Darth Vader’s visions on Mustafar and is one of the last Jedi he kills in that vision. Greez Dritus tells Cere Junda in Jedi Fallen Order that he had heard about a great green Jedi, and Cere asks if he was talking about Yoda when he was talking about Yaddle. With Grogu playing a large role in The Mandalorian, it would make sense if Yaddle’s story doesn’t end with Dooku killing her.

So far, Star Wars has only introduced fans to three characters of the same species as Yoda and Vader envisioning Yaddle to kill in his vision or be the topic of conversation for Greez is very odd. After the fall of the Jedi Order, people barely talked about the Jedi, so it would make sense that some of the stories were more recent if they were grand tales.

Fans will have to wait and see if the leaks are true, but it seems that Yaddle’s death will happen by Count Dooku and change the context of Greez’s messages. Other leaks indicate that the Ahsoka novel by E.K. Johnston will be discarded for a new story with Ahsoka against the Inquisitors, which is very concerning if the leaks are true for Star Wars fans.

