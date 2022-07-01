Disney Raises Minimum Age Requirement For Popular Experiences

During the pandemic, Adventures by Disney — The Walt Disney Company’s guided tour group division that offers both domestic and international trips — found itself effectively shut down by COVID-19 travel regulations.

So, the minds at Disney devised “Adventures by Disney at Home,” offering a rugged Montana vacation, an exhilarating African safari, and an at-home version of the company’s Rhone River Cruise: Provence right in would-be travelers’ living rooms!

Now, Adventures by Disney is back with brand new offerings, like a guided tour to the Arctic that once featured former Imagineer Joe Rohde, and some new regulations. The travel company has raised the minimum age for travelers from four to five, effective immediately.

The official Adventures by Disney website has been updated with the new regulation:

The minimum age is 5 years old* on most of our Land Adventures and River Cruises. Please check your trip itinerary for minimum age on Expedition Cruises. There is no set minimum age for most Private Adventures. However, each Adventures by Disney vacation is unique depending on the destination and activities. Please check the specific trip itinerary or speak with a Vacationista regarding any questions you may have about age appropriateness for your departure. Related: Chapek Confirms Disney Cruise Line’s Second Private Island

It is important to note that the new age requirement applies to any trips booked on or after June 30, 2022. Guests with confirmed vacations who have a four-year-old vacationer in their party will still be allowed to travel, however.

Adventures by Disney recently made headlines with its latest offering called “Disney Parks Around the World – A Private Jet Adventure Experience” — the $110,000 luxury experience shockingly sold out rapidly. The 24-day, 6-country-spanning, all-inclusive vacation includes trips to all six Disney theme parks — Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo Disney Resort.

Those lucky enough to book the Adventure by Disney will have 68 meals included, VIP access at all Parks, and meetings with special guests — it even includes visits to the Taj Mahal in India, the Sphinx and Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, and the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

Please note that all Guests who book Adventures by Disney vacations are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Please refer to the Guest Health and Safety Protocols if you have questions.

Have you ever taken an Adventure by Disney?

