Images From Terrifying Disney Character Interaction Resurface

Meeting characters at Walt Disney World is perhaps one of the most magical experiences Guests can have while visiting the Parks. Meeting Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald, Chip, and Dale, Winnie the Pooh, Captain Jack Sparrow, Chewbacca, Kylo Ren, and many more can create an emotional and memorable moment for the young and the young at heart.

However, there have been some obscure character interactions at Disney Parks, mostly experiences that have been retired from the Parks, that seemed genuinely terrifying.

The images that will fuel our nightmares for the next couple of days were posted by The Mickey Wiki (@TheMickeyWiki) on Twitter, who recently shared photographs of some Guests with a couple of terrifying retired Disney characters. The Mickey Wiki mentions this is a “yearly reminder” of these characters, and looking back on their profile, we can confirm this tradition goes back to at least 2019.

Ok folks, its time for your yearly reminder that the Test Track Dummy was a meet and greet character. And he was terrifying!

After doing some research on these disturbing dummies, we found that they were actual walk-around characters, appearing during Test Track’s early years at EPCOT, and the one in the lab coat was named Fletch. These characters were removed before the 2012 renovations to the attraction, though not much information is available regarding the exact dates these characters walked around greeting Guests at EPCOT.

We recently saw another obscure character back in the spotlight, as iCan returned to EPCOT during the opening weekend of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. iCan is an interactive humanoid robot that made daily appearances in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom between 2017 and 2018. iCan replaced a fan-favorite interaction, Push the Trashcan, who last appeared in Tomorrowland in 2014.

Did you know of Fletcher? What do you think of these characters? Let us know in the comments below!