Disney Cast Member Checks Under Hood Of Attraction As Guests Are Stranded On Track

Even at The Most Magical Place On Earth, not all Walt Disney World Resort attractions go as planned every single time.

Disney World is home to many thrilling and iconic attractions that bring in Guests from all over the world. Whether you’re looking for the classics, for something thrilling, or anything in between, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Walt Disney World Resort.

However, that doesn’t mean that rides or shows aren’t subject to miscues every now and then.

TikTok user Disney World Tom (@waltdisneyworldparks) recently posted a video of a car breaking down at Test Track in EPCOT.

As we can see in the video, the Disney Cast Member actually lifts the hood to check the car as the Guests are stuck on the track.

If they needed to be evacuated, Disney World Cast Members would’ve gotten them to safety as they have been expertly trained in ensuring Guest safety.

Disney World’s official description of Test Track reads:

Take the Ultimate Test Drive Cruise over to the gleaming Chevrolet Design Center to create your own virtual concept car. When you’re done, buckle up in a 6-passenger “SIM Car” and take it for an exhilarating spin on the test track. Rev through rough terrain and obstacles along the winding circuit. Accelerate through straightaways, maneuver switchbacks through inclement weather, hug curves banked at 50-degree angles and scale hills up to 3 stories high. Reach speeds of up to 65 miles per hour as you put your car through its paces. After each test, check the scoreboard to see how your vehicle performed!

What do you think of this unique encounter on Test Track at Walt Disney World Resort?

